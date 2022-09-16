Overview: Golf is said to have existed in Uganda before independence (9th October 1962), but, the game has remained very unpopular compared to other games like football, netball, rugby, hockey, tennis, table tennis, squash, volleyball, athletics among others.

As more schools continue to subscribe to the AFRIYEA Golf Academy school golf program in Uganda, the future of golf in Africa looks bright and better.

The academy School Golf program is a collaborative effort between Fort Portal education officer, Toro club and other partners where the AFRIYEA GOLF ACADEMY has its annexes such as Masindi golf and sports club.

Whereas golf is said to have existed in Uganda before independence (9th October 1962), the game has remained very unpopular compared to other games like football, netball, rugby, hockey, tennis, table tennis, squash, volleyball, athletics among others.

The AFRIYEA Academy introduced the school golf program. This has been a great game changer which has already demonstrated a modern day golf development not only in Uganda but on the entire continent of Africa.

The academy’s intention is to discover the kids’ natural abilities to play the game of golf but also enjoy the inherent values of the game whilst helping the children with life skills which are transferable and can enable them to reach their full potential.

A young golfer at AFRIYEA Golf Academy

As the academy embarked on its last term of training kids in schools, they introduced the game of golf to hundreds of children from Mary & Joseph nursery and primary school in Uganda and all the children showed passion and willingness to take on the game.

The training was conducted by the academy coach Richard Baguma, a member of the Uganda Professional Golf Association, Lillian Koowe among others.

Coach Lillian Koowe teaches the young golfers how to handle the clubs

Richard Baguma engages the children at Mary & Joseph Nursery and Primary school

The coaches emphasized on discipline. Isaiah Mwesige, the CEO remarked that golf is beyond a game because it teaches morals and ethics and for children in schools it will help you all with arithmetic and problem solving skills.

Patrick Birungi, head teacher at Mary and Joseph school added;