Basketball is among the sports disciplines that will be competed in at the 2022 FEASSSA Games in Arusha city, Tanzania.

Uganda’s male team St Cyprian Kyabakadde is pooled in group B alongside another Ugandan side Bethel Covenant.

The group also has Kenya’s Dagoretti High, Lycee De Kigali from Rwanda and Juhidi Secondary School from Tanzania.

St Cyprian High School, Kyabakadde qualified as the third placed side from Uganda behind champions Buddo and runners up Bethel Covenant.

St Cyprian High School Kyabakadde has fielded only one

This team will be led by three outstanding players from the Democratic of Congo (DRC).

Team captain Martin Saasita Paruku is joined by the trio of big man Santino Agati Malong, James Dienzera and Patrick Chikuru.

The team also has several Ugandans as power guard Michael Ssekibenga, Arnold Erau, Hakim Abdul, Hustin Abaho, Fahad Kalumba, Malcom Omondi and Norman Kahuma.

There is on towering South Sudanese national, Deng Kuoal.

Zayidi Yahaya is head coach, Martin Mugambe a team official and the industrious Daudi Mwase as team manager.

Uganda is both the men and women defending champions in Basketball.

Besides the main stream basketball, there shall also be the 3×3 basketball version.

Other sports:

Schools will also engage in soccer, volleyball, handball, hockey, netball, rugby, badminton, Table Tennis, Tennis, Athletics and swimming.

For the past two years (2020 and 2021), the games did not take place due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The games officially kick off on Friday, 16th September 2022.

Top performers from the FEASSSA 2019 Games: