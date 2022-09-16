Overview: Buddo's Jimmy Kalema netted a brace with the other goals coming from John Paul Ddembe, Ronnie Ziraba and the footballing twins; George Kato and George Isingoma. Amir Muhammed and Vincent Eriaza scored the two consolation goals for Trust St Patrick.

FESSSA Games 2022 (Football – Men):

Friday, September 16 Results:

Group B: Trust St. Patrick (Tanzania) 2-6 Buddo S.S (Uganda)

Group A: St Andrew's Kaggwa, Gombe High (Uganda) 0-1 Kibuli S.S

Buddo Secondary School opened up their quest for the 2022 Federation of East African Secondary Schools Sports Associations (FEASSA) football title with a resounding 6-2 group B victory over Tanzania’s Trust St Patrick at the TGT sports complex in Arusha on Friday, September 16.

Jimmy Kalema netted a brace with the other goals coming from John Paul Ddembe, Ronnie Ziraba and the footballing twins; George Kato and George Isingoma.

Amir Muhammed and Vincent Eriaza scored the two consolation goals for Trust St Patrick during a match also graced by the State minister of sports Hon. Peter Ogwang, NCS general secretary Dr Patrick Bernard Ogwel among others.

Ddembe gave Buddo the early lead on 8 minutes. The joy was however short-lived with Muhammed’s equalizer on the quarter hour mark.

Kalema restored Buddo’s lead on the half hour, Ziraba made it three and by the mandatory half time break, Isingoma scored the fourth goal for a three goal margin heading to the recess.

Kato and Kalema netted Buddo’s other two goals for a comfortable victory before Trust St Patrick further pulled off another consolation goal by Eriaza.

Trust St Patrick S.S line up that faced Buddo. Hon. Peter Ogwang (third from right) is on the front row

During the earlier match, a 10 man Kibuli edged fellow Ugandan side St Andrew’s Kaggwa – Gombe High 1-0.

Captain Dominic Ayella scored the all-important goal in the opening 15 minutes.

Kibuli completed the game with a man less after a red card to Abdul Kalanzi for a second bookable offence after a wild lunge onto talisman Travis Mutyaba.

Group stage matches continue on Saturday, 17th September 2022.

Hon. Peter Ogwang with the commissioner Rev Duncans Mugumya and Dr Bernard Patrick Ogwel in Arusha city, Tanzania.

Groups:

A B Kiwira Coal Mines S.S (Tz) Katoro SS (Tz) Highway Sec (Ke) Ebwali (Ke) ES Gasiza (Rw) St. Mary’s, Kitende (Ug) St. Andews, Kaggwa (UG) Buddo SS (Ug) Kibuli SS (Ug) Trust St. Patrick’s SS(Tz)

SATURDAY 17TH SEPTEMBER 2022 PRELIMINARIES