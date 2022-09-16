Overview: The 2022 FEASSSA Games are taking place in Arusha city, Tanzania. Uganda is among the participating countries. Others are Rwanda, Kenya and hosts Tanzania. Burundi did not field any team this year.

FEASSSA Games 2022 (Football – Men):

Friday, September 16, 2022:

Trust St. Patrick (Tanzania) Vs Buddo S.S (Uganda) – 3 PM

Katoro S.S (Tanzania) Vs Ebwali (Kenya) – 3 PM

St Andrew’s Kaggwa – Gombe High (Uganda) Vs Kibuli S.S – 11 AM

The 2022 Federation of East African Secondary Schools Sports Associations (FEASSA) Games in Arusha kick off officially on Friday, September 16 with action in various games.

In Football, there is an all Ugandan affair as St Andrew’s Kaggwa (Gombe High) face off with Kibuli S.S at 11 AM.

Prior to this match, officials from St Andrew Kaggwa had requested for the match to be pushed ahead, after traveling to Arusha late (official response had not been sent back by press time).

Buddo S.S will take on hosts Trust St Patrick during a group B duel at 3 PM.

At the same time, Kenya’s Ebwali will face off with with another Tanzanian team, Katoro Secondary School.

Defending champions St Mary’s SS Kitende will kick off their defence against Trust St Patrick from Tanzania.

Football will be played at ISM, TGT, Braeburn and the Sheikh Abeid Stadium.

Groups: