Two of Uganda’s volleyball representatives at the on-going 2022 Federation of East African Secondary Schools Sports Associations (FEASSA) Games in Arusha city, Tanzania spiked off on a bright note.

Standard High School Zzana and Namugongo Vocational School commenced with various victories in their opening two matches played at the TGT sports complex.

The other school, Buremba SS recovered from the opening match defeat to win the subsequent game.

During the same pool, Cheptil condemned Buremba 3-1 and Buremba gritted their teeth to outsmart Nsumba (Kenya) 3-2 in a close contest.

Group B:

Defending champions Standard High School, Zzana made it two out of two, just like Namugongo Vocational school.

In their opener, the Entebbe road based school won in nail-biting fashion, 3-2 over Rwanda’s ESSA Nyarugugunga.

Standard High School, Zzana broke the deadlock with a 25-15 first set win. ESSA Nyarugugunga made amends winning the second set 25-23. Standard took the third one (25-20) and the Rwandese forced a decider after taking the fourth set (25-21).

The final and last smile came from Standard High Zzana after winning 15-13.

In their second game, Standard High School, Zzana overcame Kenya’s Namwela 3-0 in convincing fashion; 25-23, 25-14 and 25-14.

The defending champions are coached by Richard Olupot; led by power attackers Justin Ojema, Michael Magong, Ismail Otim and Emmanuel Atta.

This team is skippered by Hussein Odongo, one of the two setters on the team alongside Nafutali Odeke.

John Kokas Oumo and Timothy Omingin are liberos; with the center players as Joel Esakan, Alfred Okello and Bernard Ochieng, among others.

Girls volleyball action at the TGT sports arena in Arusha city during the 20th FEASSSA Games (Credit: USSSA Media)

There are three girls’ teams represented from Uganda with the likes of St Elizabeth (Mbarara), Hilton High School, Mukono and Katikamu SDA Adventist school.

Besides volleyball, there are 11 other sports disciplines comprising of football, netball, rugby (7’s and 15’s), athletics, badminton, table tennis, hockey, handball, swimming,

These games will be officially opened on Sunday, September 18, 2022 at the Shiekh Abied stadium in Arusha city center.

Boys Pools:

