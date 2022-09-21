At the start of every Uganda Premier League season, there are players who make a return to the country after short or failed stints abroad.

From Tonny Mawejje, Yunus Sentamu, Emmanuel Okwi, Murushid Jjuuko, Francis Olaki, Yasser Mugerwa, Denis Iguma, Henry Kisekka, Deus Bukenya to Brian Umony and Hamis ‘Diego’ Kiiza among others, a host have made a shock return to the UPL.

It’s no different ahead of the forthcoming 2022/23 season as the norm continues.

On Tuesday September 20, KCCA made a shocking revelation on how they had acquired prodigal son Allan Okello on a season long loan from Algerian side AC Paradou.

The one time poster boy of the league has spent only two of the four years he signed when he joined the Algerian club and is back to a familiar territory.

“It’s shocking,” said Mike Mutebi, the man that gave Okello his debut at Lugogo.

But it’s not just Okello that the UPL should embrace to welcome from a stint away.

Lumala Abdu is another at Vipers SC who returns to home but unlike his peers, it will be the first time he plays in the UPL after he left for Europe when he was still young.

The exciting attacking midfielder has already showed of what he can offer by opening his account in the Caf Champions League for Vipers.

Abubaker Kasule Credit: © Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Abubakar Kasule also returns after his education and short playing career in the US.

Kasule rose to the ranks at Express FC at made the cut on the Uganda Cranes Africa Nations Championship team for the 2018 edition.

Although he didn’t make any appearance, his stock rose and that how he earned the scholarship to the US.

Derrick Nsibambi Credit: © Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

There are reports that striker Derrick Nsibambi is back from playing in Egypt and Ethiopia and that he will play for URA next season.

Nsibambi is one of the forwards that lit up the league during his days with KCCA and also prominently featured on the national team as Micho’s preferred centre forward often.

He is yet to be unveiled but if the news is true, he will directly replace Steven Mukwala who joined Ghana’s Asante Kotoko.

Chris Pius Akena passes the ball

There is a less known Chris Pius Akena who has trained with SC Villa for the past few weeks.

Before joining Aspire Academy in Qatar, the left footed attacker played for Maroons and of recent was included in Mulitin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic squad for Uganda Cranes that played trial games in Iraq.

Could he sign for the Jogoos, he will be another one among the ‘returnees’ for the new season.