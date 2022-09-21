Overview: Kibuli tops group A with 9 points and will face the second placed school, Buddo SS in group B.Highway takes on group B leaders St Mary’s Kitende in the other semi-final contest on Thursday, 22nd September 2022.

FEASSSA Games 2022 (Football – Boys):

Wednesday, September 21 Results:

Group A:

Kibuli SS (Uganda) 0-1 Highway (Kenya)

Highway (Kenya) Kiwira Coal Mines(Tanzania) 5-1 ES Gasiza (Rwanda)

Group B:

Katoro (Tanzania) 1-1 Buddo (Uganda)

Buddo (Uganda) Ebwali (Kenya) 0-4 St Mary’s Kitende (Uganda)

Highway Secondary school became the final side to book a semi-final berth in boys’ football at the 2022 Federation of East Africa Secondary Schools Sports Association (FEASSSA) Games.

The Kenyan ambassadors who are coached by a CAF “B” licensed female tactician, Beldine Odemba overcame Kibuli Secondary School 1-0 in their final group A match at the Braeburn playground.

This was their second win of the campaign after a hard fought 3-2 win over ES Gasiza from Rwanda a day earlier at the TGT sports complex.

Highway SS now has 7 points having played to a goal-less draw with St Andrew Kaggwa Gombe High and a 1-all stalemate with Tanzanian school, Kiwira Coal Mines.

Kibuli tops group A with 9 points and will face the second placed school, Buddo SS in group B.

Highway takes on group B leaders St Mary’s Kitende in the other semi-final contest on Thursday, 22nd September 2022.

Meanwhile, Kiwira Coal Mines humiliated ES Gasiza 5-1. Erasto Angwella and Lukas Raphael each had a brace whilst George Gabriel had the other goal.

Shafey Muhirwa scored the consolation strike for Kiwira Coal Mines SS.

Group B:

Tanzanian side Katoro Secondary School held Buddo SS to a 1-all draw at Braeburn sports ground and Kenyan opposition Ebwali fell 0-4 to St Mary’s SS Kitende.

Charles “Neymar” Lwanga scored a brace past goalkeeper Brian Lung’fwa.

Sadik Mansur had superbly volleyed home the opener in the opening minute as Rogers Orach’s penalty sealed Kitende’s good fortunes.

The semi-finals will be played on Thursday, 22nd September 2022.