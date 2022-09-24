Overview: Uganda garnered a total of 18 gold medals, 10 silvers and 13 bronze medals at the 2022 FEASSSA Games hosted by the United Republic of Tanzania in Arusha city.

FEASSSA Games 2022 (Overall Standings):

Champions: Uganda (18 Gold, 10 Silver, 13 Bronze)

Uganda (18 Gold, 10 Silver, 13 Bronze) 2 nd : Kenya (5 Gold, 12 Silver, 3 Bronze)

Kenya (5 Gold, 12 Silver, 3 Bronze) 3 rd : Rwanda (2 Gold, 2 Silver, 4 Bronze)

Rwanda (2 Gold, 2 Silver, 4 Bronze) 4th: Tanzania (1 Silver, 5 Bronze)

Uganda emerged as the overall champion at the 2022 Federation of East Africa Secondary Schools Sports Association (FEASSSA) Games in Arusha city, Tanzania.

The triumphant country garnered a total of 18 gold medals, 10 silvers and 13 bronze medals.

The gold was attained in Basketball (3X3 and 5×5) for both boys and girls, Rugby 7s, Rugby 15s, Football (Boys and Girls), Badminton, Netball, Hockey (Boys and Girls), Lawn Tennis (Boys), Table Tennis (Boys and Girls), Swimming (Boys) and Athletics (Girls).

There was gold for Uganda boys and girls in the U-16 football.

Nitty Gritty:

St Mary’s Kitende took the netball gold as well as 3X3 Basketball for girls and 5X5 Basketball girls.

Hana International School clinched the Rugby 7s title and Namilyango College was victorious in Rugby 15s.

Kibuli Secondary School won the boys’ football gold and so did St Noa Girls school for girls’ football.

Uganda was also triumphant in Badminton for both gender; Kibuli Secondary School for the boys.

Kibuli SS Boys also won Table Tennis and Mbogo College championed Table Tennis girls.

The Ugandan girls’ athletics team and the boys swimming team also won gold.

St Noa Girls football players and officials celebrate the girl’s football gold alongside Rev Canon Duncans Mugumya in Arusha. They beat Kenyan side Wiyuta 2-1 in the finals (Credit: USSSA Media)

Uganda was also the champion during the 2019 games, still hosted in Arusha city.

Kenya came second with 5 gold, 12 silver and 3 bronze. Hosts Tanzania had 1 silver and 5 bronze whilst Rwanda had two gold and silver apiece with 4 bronze.

The official closing ceremony was conducted at the Shiekh Amri Abeid Stadium moments after the two football finals.

The early kick off witnessed St Noa Girls edged Wiyuta SS 2-1 before Kibuli Secondary School overcame Highway 2-0 with captain Dominic Ayella on target (brace).

The chief guest during the official closure of these games was the minister in the president’s office in charge of regional administration and local government Hon. Innocent Bashungwa.

Burundi will host next year’s games.