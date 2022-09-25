Overview: The second edition of the AFRIEYA Golf Academy kids connect tournament on 16th December 2022 will be targeting the juniors from all corners of Uganda and beyond.

2nd AFRIYEA Golf Academy Kids Connect Program:

Friday, 16 th December 2022

December 2022 At Toro Golf Club, Fort Portal city

For the second time running the AFRIYEA Golf Academy Kids Connect Golf tournament will be running at the 9-hole Toro Golf course in Fort Portal city, Western Uganda.

The program has been confirmed for Friday, 16th December 2022 as the school children will be in their third term holidays.

The second edition of the kids connect tournament will be targeting the juniors from all corners of Uganda and beyond.

AFRIYEA Golf Academy female coach Lillian Koowe (in black) shows the new female recruits how to hold the golf club

Daniel Kawalya receiving his award with his parent from the course member Toro club

The AFRIYEA Golf Academy Connect Golf tournament is enormous junior’s event that aims to bring young people together to enjoy the game of golf, network, and establish friendship, connection and sharing of the unlimited variety of experience. AFRIYEA Golf Academy statement

Isaiah Mwesige, the Academy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) duly confirmed the development with addition of other games for non-golfing kids.

Damian Asiimwe celebrating with his mother

The other games will entail Squash, Basketball, swimming and other disciplines.

This year’s tournament is going to be better on all fronts. Last year was successful, but this year we hope to bring more partners on board and we have enough time on our side to prepare. Children who are non-golfers will also compete in other games such as squash, basket, swimming among others. Isaiah Mwesige, AFRIYEA Golf Academy Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

This year’s tournaments will also be targeting at attracting the juniors from Kenya, Rwanda, and Tanzania and beyond east Africa.