Winner : Marvin Kibirige – 79, 74 (153)

: Marvin Kibirige – 79, 74 (153) 1 st Runners up: Silver Opio – 82, 73 (155)

Silver Opio – 82, 73 (155) 2nd Runners up: Brian Toolit – 73, 83 (156)

Marvin Kibirige has won the 2022 Lira Golf Open for the professionals at the Lira Sports and Golf Club in Lira city, Northern Uganda.

Kibirige, a member of Mary Louis Simkins Memorial Golf Course Namulonge, scored a combined score of 153 gross in 36 holes to win this championship on the 9-hole golfing facility.

The victor took home the biggest percentage of the total kitty (Shs 8,000,000).

Silver Opio came second with 155 (82 and 73), a stroke better than Brian Toolit (156) having scored 73 and 83 in two rounds.

The other six players who made the treasured cut were; Fred Wanzala (157), Ronald Rugumayo (157), Vincent Byamukama (157), Rodell Gaita (158), Ashraf Bagalana (159) and Canary Kabise (159).

Missed the cut:

Joseph Mawejje (160), Abraham Ainamani (161), Emmanuel Ogwang (163), Tom Jjingo (170), Davis Kato (170) and Nasser Mackie (171) all missed the cut.

The professionals played 18 holes on Friday, 23rd September 2022 and concluded their business with another 18 holes action on the subsequent day.

On this day, the main Lira open was also played.

Top 9 (Who made the cut):