Herbert Achai and Peter Magambo have been left out of KCCA’s finalised squad list for the 2022-23 StarTimes Uganda Premier League season for at least the first round.

The two defenders are currently injured and could only return after the first round according to the club’s website.

Achai suffered injury at the end of last season and underwent surgery on his knee while Magambo who missed the bigger part of last season also suffered a recurring injury.

See more SQUAD NUMBERS | 2022/23 Licensed players.



Find out who will be wearing which shirt number and the new changes



Full details ⤵️ — KCCA FC (@KCCAFC) September 26, 2022

“Peter Magambo has not been licensed for the first round of the 2022/23 season. The defender is recovering from a knee injury sustained during pre-season that will keep him out for the most part of the first round. He has already embarked on rehabilitation and should be up for consideration in the second round of the season.

“Herbert Achai has also not been licensed for the first round of the 2022/23 season. The left-back underwent knee surgery during pre-season. He is expected back in the second round of the 2022/23 season,” read a statement on the club website.

The two are products are of the KCCA Soccer Academy and had cemented first team places.

Also out of the squad is midfielder Andrew Kawooya who hasn’t been registered but without a clear reason.

“The other player without a license for the first round of the 2022/23 season is Andrew Kawooya. The youthful player will be up for consideration in the second round of the season.”

The 13-time champions have exhausted all their 32-slots for the season but only 29 are eligible to play with three loaned out.

Meanwhile, the club also confirmed shirt numbers for the season with returning Allan Okello given the iconic shirt 10 previously worn by Yasser Mugerwa.