Overview: El Mehdi Fakori was outstanding with 5-under 67 ahead of South Africa’s Jordan Wessels – 4 under 68 during round one of the 2022 All Africa Amateur Golf Championship at the El Gouna Golf Club in Hurghada, Red Sea Governorate, Egypt.

2022 All Africa Amateur Golf Championship:

Day 1 Leaderboard (Top 10):

1 – Morocco (204

2 – South Africa (208)

3 – Kenya (213)

4 – Tunisia (215)

5 – Zimbabwe (223)

6 – Egypt (225)

7 – Mauritius (227)

8 – Uganda (228)

9 – Zambia (229)

10 – Namibia (229)

The opening round of the 2022 All Africa Amateur Golf Championship was held on Tuesday, 27th September at the El Gouna Golf Club in Hurghada, Red Sea Governorate – Egypt.

After the opening 18 holes, Morocco is ahead of the other 15 countries in competition.

The North Africans take a 4 strokes’ lead (204) ahead of South Africa.

El Mehdi Fakori was outstanding with 5-under 67 ahead of South Africa’s Jordan Wessels – 4 under 68.

Two other Moroccoans; Adam Bresnu (68) and Mohamed Nizar Bourehim (69) also shone out.

East Africans Kenya are third on the leaderboard; 9 strokes away from the leaders with 213.

Tunisia (215), Zimbabwe (223), Egypt (225), Mauritius (227), Uganda (228), Zambia (229) and Namibia (229) completed the top ten.

Uganda’s Colline Ajidra, captain Ronald Otile were plus three (75) as Emmanuel Jakisa returned +6 (78).

The fourth Ugandan on the team Titus Okwong had a disappointing +11 score (83).

“It wasn’t the best but for the start it gives me a reason to do much better on day two. The fairways are great but you don’t wanna get in the roughs they are thick hard. The greens are ok but they can get you easily challenged in case you don’t read them right” Otile told Kawowo Sports after his round.

Ronald Otile, Uganda’s team captain at the 2022 All Africa Amateur Golf Championship in Egypt (File photo)

Team Uganda head coach is female golf professional Flavia Namakula.

Day two will be played on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 for another 18 holes.

South Africa won the inaugural biennial event in 2001 and consequently triumphed in Botswana (2003), Uganda (2005), Namibia (2007), Egypt (2011), Swaziland (2013), Kenya (2015) and Zimbabwe (2017).

The Egyptian Golf Association is the host in support of the R&A as well as the Africa Golf Confederation.