With just three days to their first league game, URA have confirmed the signing of defender Eric Senjobe.

The left back cum centre half joins on a two year contract after ending his stay at now relegated Police FC.

“We are delighted to announce that Senjobe Eric has joined the tax collectors on 2 year contract,” a statement on the club website read.

“Senjobe has been training with the tax collectors for the past 3 weeks and has impressed the coaching team with his defensive ability.

“He is expected to strengthen the backline as the tax collectors challenge for silverware in the 2022/23 Football Season.”

The KCCA academy product joins new signings James Begisa, Justine Opiro, Ronald Andabati Mawa, George Ssenkaaba, Salim Abdallah, Michael Lubowa and goalkeeper Yusuf Wasswa among the new arrivals at the four time league winners with former KCCA striker Derrick Nsibambi also expected to be unveiled.

URA has also extended contracts of Najib Fesali, Hassan Kalega and Alou Kokas ahead of the new campaign.

The tax collectors have parted ways with Ashraf Mandela, Steven Mukwala, Cromwell Rwothomio, Mikdad Ssenyonga, Farouk Katongole, Moses Sseruyidde, Ivan Sserubiri and Arafat Galiwango.