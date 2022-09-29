Overview:
The Tusker Malt Uganda golf open championship (amateur) has a rich history. It has been played since 1932.
Tusker Malt Uganda Golf Open Championship 2022:
- 6th – 29th October
- At Lake Victoria Serena Golf and Spa Resort – Kigo
The prestigious 2022 Tusker Malt Uganda golf open championship was officially launched at the par 72 Lake Victoria Serena Golf and Spa Resort on Thursday, 29th September.
This four in one championship has juniors, seniors, main open (amateurs) and the professional ranks, a development confirmed by the tournament director, Jackson Were.
“We anticipate a great Tusker Malt Uganda Golf Open championship that will have juniors, seniors, amateurs and professionals. Everything has been well set and we are ready to go” Were revealed.
The lead sponsor Uganda Breweries Limited under the Tusker Malt brand announced a whopping 600M sponsorship to cater for logistics and assist in the organization as revealed by Daniel Kalungi; Divisional sales Manager Kampala, Uganda Breweries Limited.
“As Uganda Breweries Limited under the Tusker Malt brand, we are fully committed towards the growth of sports in Uganda, particularly golf. We have committed more than Shs 600M to the Tusker Malt Uganda Golf Open and shall continue to remain closely associated to the game” Kalungi who was flanked by the other sponsors (Pepsi, Case Medical Care, absa bank, HK Properties and others) revealed.
The juniors lead the way with their one-day event this weekend before the ladies will swing off next Wednesday.
A new lady champion awaits to be crowned since the reigning champion Irene Nakalembe has since turned pro.
Anne Abeja, the Uganda Ladies Golf Union president anticipates a good competitive championship.
“We expect the best championship which will be very competitive. With the local lady golfers in training, they will give their best shot. We also have confirmations from a couple of foreign based ladies. We thank the sponsors and the host course” Abeja stated.
After the ladies, focus will turn to the seniors before the main open, played since 1932 will then follow next with over 120 golfers in contention for the coveted crown won by Joseph Cwinyaai last year in Entebbe.
The professionals’ tournament will then crown this prestigious championship as the paid ranks category golfers will bargain for the total kitty of Shs.100M.
Absa bank has injected in about 200M, according to Herbert Olowo, the bank’s head of Operations, and Information Technology.
In addition to the initial UGX 50 million sponsorship package, the Bank will spend UGX 93 million towards the Absa Pro-Am tournament of the Open to be held on 25 October.
Furthermore, UGX 65 million has been committed to sponsor 10 qualifying players to take part in the 2023 Magical Kenya Open – with priority given to qualifying professionals.
Director of Golf at the Lake Victoria Serena Golf and Spa resort Theo Van Rooyen reassured the fraternity that the course is in the best pristine conditions to host the open, another great opportunity since 2019.
“We host the open once again since 2019. The course is in the best conditions ever and we are ready for the championship” Van Rooyen remarked.
Golfers from Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Rwanda, Burundi, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, South Africa, Sweden and USA have already confirmed participation.
Joseph Cwinyaai (Amateurs), Jastas Madoya (Professionals) and Irene Nakalembe (ladies) are the defending champions in the various categories.
