Overview: The Tusker Malt Uganda golf open championship (amateur) has a rich history. It has been played since 1932.

Tusker Malt Uganda Golf Open Championship 2022:

6 th – 29 th October

– 29 October At Lake Victoria Serena Golf and Spa Resort – Kigo

The prestigious 2022 Tusker Malt Uganda golf open championship was officially launched at the par 72 Lake Victoria Serena Golf and Spa Resort on Thursday, 29th September.

This four in one championship has juniors, seniors, main open (amateurs) and the professional ranks, a development confirmed by the tournament director, Jackson Were.

“We anticipate a great Tusker Malt Uganda Golf Open championship that will have juniors, seniors, amateurs and professionals. Everything has been well set and we are ready to go” Were revealed.

Jackson Were, the tournament director, Uganda Golf Open 2022 during the ceremonial tee-off at Kigo (Credit: John Batanudde)

The lead sponsor Uganda Breweries Limited under the Tusker Malt brand announced a whopping 600M sponsorship to cater for logistics and assist in the organization as revealed by Daniel Kalungi; Divisional sales Manager Kampala, Uganda Breweries Limited.

“As Uganda Breweries Limited under the Tusker Malt brand, we are fully committed towards the growth of sports in Uganda, particularly golf. We have committed more than Shs 600M to the Tusker Malt Uganda Golf Open and shall continue to remain closely associated to the game” Kalungi who was flanked by the other sponsors (Pepsi, Case Medical Care, absa bank, HK Properties and others) revealed.

Tusker Malt Uganda Golf Open series official launch

Daniel Kalungi , Divisional sales Manager Kampala, Uganda Breweries Limited follows the flight of his ball during the ceremonial tee-off at the launch of the 2022 Tusker Malt Uganda Golf Open (Credit: John Batanudde)

The juniors lead the way with their one-day event this weekend before the ladies will swing off next Wednesday.

A new lady champion awaits to be crowned since the reigning champion Irene Nakalembe has since turned pro.

Anne Abeja, the Uganda Ladies Golf Union president anticipates a good competitive championship.

Ann Abeja, President Uganda Ladies Golf Union (Credit: John Batanudde)

“We expect the best championship which will be very competitive. With the local lady golfers in training, they will give their best shot. We also have confirmations from a couple of foreign based ladies. We thank the sponsors and the host course” Abeja stated.

After the ladies, focus will turn to the seniors before the main open, played since 1932 will then follow next with over 120 golfers in contention for the coveted crown won by Joseph Cwinyaai last year in Entebbe.

The professionals’ tournament will then crown this prestigious championship as the paid ranks category golfers will bargain for the total kitty of Shs.100M.

Herbert Olowo – Head of Operations and IT absa ready to swing off during the launch (Credit: John Batanudde)

Absa bank has injected in about 200M, according to Herbert Olowo, the bank’s head of Operations, and Information Technology.

In addition to the initial UGX 50 million sponsorship package, the Bank will spend UGX 93 million towards the Absa Pro-Am tournament of the Open to be held on 25 October.

Furthermore, UGX 65 million has been committed to sponsor 10 qualifying players to take part in the 2023 Magical Kenya Open – with priority given to qualifying professionals.

Director of Golf at the Lake Victoria Serena Golf and Spa resort Theo Van Rooyen reassured the fraternity that the course is in the best pristine conditions to host the open, another great opportunity since 2019.

Theodro Van Rooyen_Director of Golf at Lake Victoria Serena Golf and Spa Resort (Credit: John Batanudde)

“We host the open once again since 2019. The course is in the best conditions ever and we are ready for the championship” Van Rooyen remarked.

Golfers from Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Rwanda, Burundi, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, South Africa, Sweden and USA have already confirmed participation.

Joseph Cwinyaai (Amateurs), Jastas Madoya (Professionals) and Irene Nakalembe (ladies) are the defending champions in the various categories.

Joseph Cwinyaai Credit: David Isabirye)

Uganda Ladies Union Anne Abeja with Irene Nakalembe (right) moments after being crowned in 2021 during the championship that Entebbe club hosted (Credit: David Isabirye)

Jastas Madoya, the 2021 Tusker Malt Professional winner (Credit: David Isabirye)

Cast of winners since 1932:

Amateur Category:

1932 – H.Davidson (Uganda Golf Club)

– H.Davidson (Uganda Golf Club) 1933 – H.Davidson (Uganda Golf Club)

– H.Davidson (Uganda Golf Club) 1934 – R.W Hooker (Muthaiga Golf Club)

– R.W Hooker (Muthaiga Golf Club) 1935 – J.D Rankine (Uganda Golf Club)

– J.D Rankine (Uganda Golf Club) 1936 – J.D Rankine (Uganda Golf Clun)

– J.D Rankine (Uganda Golf Clun) 1937 – H. Davidson (Uganda Golf Club)

– H. Davidson (Uganda Golf Club) 1938 – R.W Bun (Mombasa Golf Club)

– R.W Bun (Mombasa Golf Club) 1939 – J.E Higginson

– J.E Higginson 1940 – 1947 – NOT HELD

– NOT HELD 1948 – D. F Stewart (Uganda Golf Club)

– D. F Stewart (Uganda Golf Club) 1949 – A.Q Roberts (Kitale Golf Club)

– A.Q Roberts (Kitale Golf Club) 1950 – N.C Elwell (Uganda Golf Club)

– N.C Elwell (Uganda Golf Club) 1951 – N.C Elwell (Mwanza Golf Club)

– N.C Elwell (Mwanza Golf Club) 1952 – J.R Cooke (Uganda Golf Club)

– J.R Cooke (Uganda Golf Club) 1953 – R.W Hooper (Nairobi Golf Club)

– R.W Hooper (Nairobi Golf Club) 1954 – M.Johnson (Kabalae Golf Club)

– M.Johnson (Kabalae Golf Club) 1955 – J.R Oglive (Kitale Golf Club)

– J.R Oglive (Kitale Golf Club) 1956 – J.R Oglive (Kitale Golf Club)

– J.R Oglive (Kitale Golf Club) 1957 – Ian McAdam (Uganda Golf Club)

– Ian McAdam (Uganda Golf Club) 1958 – Brian Malone (Uganda Golf Club)

– Brian Malone (Uganda Golf Club) 1959 – Ian McAdam (Uganda Golf Club)

– Ian McAdam (Uganda Golf Club) 1960 – Mike Johnson (Mbale Golf Club)

– Mike Johnson (Mbale Golf Club) 1961 – Mike Johnson (Mbale Golf Club)

– Mike Johnson (Mbale Golf Club) 1962 – Mike Johnson (Mbale Golf Club)

– Mike Johnson (Mbale Golf Club) 1963 – John Higginson (Uganda Golf Club)

– John Higginson (Uganda Golf Club) 1964 – John Higginson (Uganda Golf Club)

– John Higginson (Uganda Golf Club) 1965 – Muhammed Rajab (Nairobi Golf Club)

– Muhammed Rajab (Nairobi Golf Club) 1966 – John Higginson (Uganda Golf Club)

– John Higginson (Uganda Golf Club) 1967 – I.Pattinson (Dar es Salaam Golf Club)

– I.Pattinson (Dar es Salaam Golf Club) 1968 – G.Burrows (Uganda Golf Club)

– G.Burrows (Uganda Golf Club) 1969 – M.Rajab(Nairobi Golf Club)

– M.Rajab(Nairobi Golf Club) 1970 – M.Couma (Uganda Golf Club)

– M.Couma (Uganda Golf Club) 1971 – J. Kahugu (Sigona Golf Club)

– J. Kahugu (Sigona Golf Club) 1972 – Ben Okello (Masaka Golf Club)

– Ben Okello (Masaka Golf Club) 1973 – Tom Taban (Uganda Golf Club)

– Tom Taban (Uganda Golf Club) 1974 – Alex Okodan (Uganda Golf Club)

– Alex Okodan (Uganda Golf Club) 1975 – Ramathan Kayamba (Uganda Golf Club)

– Ramathan Kayamba (Uganda Golf Club) 1976 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

– Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club) 1977 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

– Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club) 1978 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

– Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club) 1979 – 1980 – NOT HELD

– NOT HELD 1981 – Juma Jaffer (Uganda Golf Club)

– Juma Jaffer (Uganda Golf Club) 1982 – Juma Jaffer (Uganda Golf Club)

– Juma Jaffer (Uganda Golf Club) 1983 – Sadi Onito (Uganda Golf Club)

– Sadi Onito (Uganda Golf Club) 1984 – John Mucheru (Uganda Golf Club)

– John Mucheru (Uganda Golf Club) 1985 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

– Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club) 1986 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

– Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club) 1987 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

– Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club) 1988 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

– Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club) 1989 – Allan Njoroge (Muthaiga Golf Club)

– Allan Njoroge (Muthaiga Golf Club) 1990 – Dedan Kagonyera (Kabale Golf Club)

– Dedan Kagonyera (Kabale Golf Club) 1991 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

– Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club) 1992 – Juma Jaffer (Uganda Golf Club)

– Juma Jaffer (Uganda Golf Club) 1993 – John Gavin (Uganda Golf Club)

– John Gavin (Uganda Golf Club) 1994 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

– Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club) 1995 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

– Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club) 1996 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

– Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club) 1997 – Steven Birungi (Uganda Golf Club)

– Steven Birungi (Uganda Golf Club) 1998 – Steven Birungi (Uganda Golf Club)

– Steven Birungi (Uganda Golf Club) 1999 – Steven Birungi (Uganda Golf Club)

– Steven Birungi (Uganda Golf Club) 2000 – Deo Akope (Entebbe Golf Club)

– Deo Akope (Entebbe Golf Club) 2001 – Deo Akope (Entebbe Golf Club)

– Deo Akope (Entebbe Golf Club) 2002 – Deo Akope (Entebbe Golf Club)

– Deo Akope (Entebbe Golf Club) 2003 – Charles Yokwe (Jinja Golf Club)

– Charles Yokwe (Jinja Golf Club) 2004 – David Odhiambo (Nyanza Golf Club)

– David Odhiambo (Nyanza Golf Club) 2005 – Charles Yokwe (Jinja Golf Club)

– Charles Yokwe (Jinja Golf Club) 2006 – Amos Kamya (Entebbe Golf Club)

– Amos Kamya (Entebbe Golf Club) 2007 – Nicholas Rokoine (Muthaiga Golf Club)

– Nicholas Rokoine (Muthaiga Golf Club) 2008 – George Olayo (Entebbe Golf Club)

– George Olayo (Entebbe Golf Club) 2009 – Peter Ssendaula (Entebbe Golf Club)

– Peter Ssendaula (Entebbe Golf Club) 2010 – Brian Mwesigwa (Kabale Golf Club)

– Brian Mwesigwa (Kabale Golf Club) 2011 –Rogers Byaruhanga (Uganda Golf Club)

–Rogers Byaruhanga (Uganda Golf Club) 2012 – Phillip Kasozi (Uganda Golf Club)

– Phillip Kasozi (Uganda Golf Club) 2013 – Peter Ssendaula (Entebbe Golf Club)

– Peter Ssendaula (Entebbe Golf Club) 2014 – Willy Deus Kitata (Entebbe Golf Club)

– Willy Deus Kitata (Entebbe Golf Club) 2015 – Ronald Otile (Tooro Golf Club)

– Ronald Otile (Tooro Golf Club) 2016 – Ronald Otile (Tooro Golf Club)

– Ronald Otile (Tooro Golf Club) 2017 – Ronald Rugumayo (Tooro Golf Club)

– Ronald Rugumayo (Tooro Golf Club) 2018 – Ronald Otile (Tooro Golf Club)

– Ronald Otile (Tooro Golf Club) 2019 – Daniel Nduva (Nyali Golf and Country Club)

– Daniel Nduva (Nyali Golf and Country Club) 2020 – John Lejirma (Kenya Railway Golf Club)

– John Lejirma (Kenya Railway Golf Club) 2021 – Joseph Cwinya-ai (Tooro Golf Club)

– Joseph Cwinya-ai (Tooro Golf Club) Professionals’ since 2006:

2006 – Deo Akope (Uganda)

– Deo Akope (Uganda) 2007 – Dismas Ndiza (Kenya)

Dismas Ndiza (Kenya) 2008 – Dismas Ndiza (Kenya)

– Dismas Ndiza (Kenya) 2009 – Richard Ainley (Kenya)

– Richard Ainley (Kenya) 2010 – Dismus Ndiza (Kenya)

– Dismus Ndiza (Kenya) 2011 – Dismus Ndiza (Kenya)

– Dismus Ndiza (Kenya) 2012 – Dismus Ndiza (Kenya)

– Dismus Ndiza (Kenya) 2013 – Vicent Byamukama (Uganda)

– Vicent Byamukama (Uganda) 2014 – Deo Akope (Uganda)

– Deo Akope (Uganda) 2015 – Madalisto Muthiya (Zambia)

– Madalisto Muthiya (Zambia) 2016 – Joshua Seale (South Africa)

– Joshua Seale (South Africa) 2017 – Stephen Ferriera (Portugal)

– Stephen Ferriera (Portugal) 2018 – Dismas Indiza (Kenya)

– Dismas Indiza (Kenya) 2019 – Madalisto Muthiya (Zambia)

– Madalisto Muthiya (Zambia) 2020 – Robson Chinhoi (Zimbabwe)

– Robson Chinhoi (Zimbabwe) 2021– Jastas Madoya (Kenya)

Ladies‘ Winners since 2007: