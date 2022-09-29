Express FC has been the busiest team in the transfer market ahead of the new Uganda Premier League campaign.

A massive exodus of players from Wankulukuku was equally treated to the signing of a plethora of new arrivals.

But the staggering number of incomings for the 2020/21 Champions has raised the question of how much is too much.

The more players you bring in and the more alterations you do, the more difficult it becomes, and the more of a gamble you are taking.

Additionally, if you compare the quality of the players that have left and the new signings, the gap seems enormous and given the fact the club is not financially sound as was the case in the last two seasons, there is a reason to wonder what the Red Eagles will bring offer this season.

James Odoch | Credit: John Batanudde

Odoch has quite a job on his hands

After the departure of Wasswa Bbosa midway through last season, James Odoch who was his assistant took over, first on an interim basis before he later put pen to paper on a one-year deal.

As the new season gets underway, Odoch will have his work cut out on trying to build a formidable team that will get the desired results.

Transfers

Ins

Andrew Kaggwa

Joseph Dhata

Allan Kayiwa

Derrick Ngoobi

Abubakar Kasule

Farouk Katongole

Hamim Semakula

Marvin Oshaba

Abdul Kimera

Yusuf Ssozi

Anwaru Ntege

Kada Bitakazibwa

Benjamin Gakumba

Hussein Ssenoga

David Lukwago

Hassan Mubiru

Shugai Kaliisa

Out

Murushid Juuko

Enock Walusimbi

Joel Mutakubwa

Chrispus Kusiima

Richard Bbosa

Godfrey Lwesibawa

Mahad Yaya Kakooza

Charles Musiige

Raymond Walugembe

Erick Kenzo Kambale

Martin Kizza

Abel Eturude

John Byamukama

Deus Bukenya

Mustafa Kiragga

Sadiq Ssekyembe

Prediction: 9th

Key Player: Anwaru Ntege

Opening 5 fixtures