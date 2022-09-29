Express FC has been the busiest team in the transfer market ahead of the new Uganda Premier League campaign.
A massive exodus of players from Wankulukuku was equally treated to the signing of a plethora of new arrivals.
But the staggering number of incomings for the 2020/21 Champions has raised the question of how much is too much.
The more players you bring in and the more alterations you do, the more difficult it becomes, and the more of a gamble you are taking.
Additionally, if you compare the quality of the players that have left and the new signings, the gap seems enormous and given the fact the club is not financially sound as was the case in the last two seasons, there is a reason to wonder what the Red Eagles will bring offer this season.
Odoch has quite a job on his hands
After the departure of Wasswa Bbosa midway through last season, James Odoch who was his assistant took over, first on an interim basis before he later put pen to paper on a one-year deal.
As the new season gets underway, Odoch will have his work cut out on trying to build a formidable team that will get the desired results.
Transfers
Ins
- Andrew Kaggwa
- Joseph Dhata
- Allan Kayiwa
- Derrick Ngoobi
- Abubakar Kasule
- Farouk Katongole
- Hamim Semakula
- Marvin Oshaba
- Abdul Kimera
- Yusuf Ssozi
- Anwaru Ntege
- Kada Bitakazibwa
- Benjamin Gakumba
- Hussein Ssenoga
- David Lukwago
- Hassan Mubiru
- Shugai Kaliisa
Out
- Murushid Juuko
- Enock Walusimbi
- Joel Mutakubwa
- Chrispus Kusiima
- Richard Bbosa
- Godfrey Lwesibawa
- Mahad Yaya Kakooza
- Charles Musiige
- Raymond Walugembe
- Erick Kenzo Kambale
- Martin Kizza
- Abel Eturude
- John Byamukama
- Deus Bukenya
- Mustafa Kiragga
- Sadiq Ssekyembe
Prediction: 9th
Key Player: Anwaru Ntege
Opening 5 fixtures
- UPDF FC vs Express FC
- Express FC vs URA FC
- SC Villa vs Express FC
- Express FC vs Gaddafi FC
- Onduparaka FC vs Express FC