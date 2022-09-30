Uganda Cranes Captain Emmanuel Okwi has joined Iraq’s giants Al-Zawraa Sports Club.

Okwi has been without a club since the end of June when he ended his time with Rwanda’s Kiyovu.

See more Found A New Home!! Grateful To God For The Opportunity!! pic.twitter.com/8XNkX5EWsr — Emmanuel Okwi (@EmmanuelOkwi) September 29, 2022

The 14-time Iraq Premier League winners become Okwi’s 8th club after playing for SC Villa, Simba, Young Africans, Etoile Du Sahel, Al Ittihad and Kiyovu Sports although he has had more than a single stint at both Villa and Simba.

The details of the contract in regards to longevity wasn’t revealed as Okwi joins a few Ugandan names like Hassan Wasswa that have played in Iraq.