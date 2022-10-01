Uganda Premier League newcomers Blacks Power FC suffered a dismal start to their life in top fight football after succumbing at the hands of BUL FC.

In the game played at Akii-bua Stadium in Lira City, the hosts were obliterated by a well oiled machine in BUL FC who registered a 5-0 win.

Right from onset, the Jinja based side were dominant and it didn’t take long for the breakthrough to come.

Karim Ndugwa fired BUL into the early in the 9th minute and this set the tone for the game. By the half hour mark, the rampant visitors were 4-up.

Midfielder Jerome Kirya doubled the lead in the 18th minute while Richard Wandyaka bagged a brace in four minutes, scoring in the 25th and 29th minute.

Ndugwa who had opened the scores put the icing on the cake with his second of the day five minutes upon resumption.

Victory means BUL FC take the lead at the top on goal difference.

Blacks Power FC will shift focus to the next game when they visit Busoga United FC while BUL FC will be at home to UPDF FC.