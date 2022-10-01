Overview:
Former United Kingdom prime minister Sir Winston Leonard Spencer Churchill is remarkably quoted; “Success is not final; failure is not fatal: It is the courage to continue that counts”.
Sir Churchill, a great British statesman, soldier and legendary writer made this very quote, among others to inspire as many personalities as possible in the daily jurisdiction of their various tasks at hand.
Since his demise in 1965, Sir Churchill’s messages, teachings and quotations remain key in many people’s lives, including Uganda’s budding footballer Edgar William Katumba.
Katumba, an offensive midfielder yearns to ascend the ladders of progress and benefit immensely from his rich talent.
“I want to succeed in life as a professional football player. This is the reason I respect football as a sport, my coaches, fellow players and everybody associated with the game” Katumba reveals.
The last born child in the family of five, Katumba was born on 24th May 2004 in Mengo, Kampala to Stephen James Ssekiziyivu (R.I.P) and Diana Zawedde.
Education Journey:
Katumba commenced his elementary education at Buloba Church of Uganda Primary school for P1 to P6 classes. He completed his primary section at Bridges primary school.
He then progressed to secondary school at Muntal Royal College, Bombo (S1-S2), Mityana Modern (S3-S4), Seroma Christian High school (S5) and now at Blessed Hope High School – Bulamu pursuing a subjection combination of DEA/ICT (Divinity-Entrepneurship-Fine Art with Information Computing Technology).
Over the previous months, he held trials at Uganda’s giant school St Mary’s Boarding Secondary School, Kitende and Proline Football Club.
In 2019, he was also selected to be part of the players who underwent trials with Italian coaches during the Sampdoria camp in Uganda at the MTN Omondi stadium in Lugogo, Kampala city.
Katumba is tagged by the football family as the “African Pogba” given is stunning size and similarity in style of play for the French World Cup winning midfielder Paul Labile Pogba who also plays at Italian Serie A club, Juventus.
In fact, Pogba is among Katumba’s role models in the beautiful game.
The others are; Karim Benzema (Real Madrid and France), Bobosi Byaruhanga and Central African Republic forward Ceaser Lobi Manzoki.
Although Katumba is gifted with either feet, right is his stronger foot is right.
He is also well acquitted with most skills in football as close ball control, dribbling, shooting, ball protection and passing over all ranges.
Katumba’s favorite dish is deep fried chicken and cassava downed by a minute maid drink.
During his free time, he loves to swim, listen to music, take on deejay roles and relax with friends.
In fact, all his hobbies are intended to accord him a peace of mind which famous philosopher John Wooden singled out aloud.
“Success is peace of mind, which is a direct result of self-satisfaction in knowing you made the effort to become the best of which you are capable.” John Wooden remarked.
Detailed Profile:
- Full Names: Edgar William Katumba
- Nick-Name: African Pogba
- Date of Birth: 24th May 2004
- Place of Birth: Mengo, Kampala
- Parents: Stephen James Ssekiziyivu (R.I.P) & Diana Zawedde
- Clan: Nkima (Monkey)
- Tribe: Muganda
- Education: Buloba Church of Uganda Primary school (P1-P6), Bridges Primary School (P.7), Muntal Royal College (S1-S2), Mityana Modern (S3-S4), Seroma Christian High school (S5), Blessed Hope High School – Bulamu (Currently in S6)
- Football Journey: School football with Blessed Hope High School, Seroma Christian High School, Buloba Giants, Took part in the Samp camp (2019) under Italian coaches, Gomba Lions (2021 Buganda Masaza Cup)
- Strong Foot: Right
- Key Attributes: Close ball control, Dribbling, Shooting, Ball protection, Ball distribution in all distances
- Achievements: Luweero District School champions, Top scorer in schools’ competitions
- Role models: Bobosi Byaruhanga, Ceaser Lobi Manzoki, Karim Benzema & Paul Pogba
- Favorite Dish: Deep Fried chicken and cassava with minute maid drink
- Hobbies: Listening to music, Deejaying, swimming and relaxing with friends