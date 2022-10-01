Overview: Offensive midfielder Edgar William Katumba hails from the Nkima (Monkey) clan in Buganda tribe. He is the last born child in the family of five. He was born on 24th May 2004 in Mengo, Kampala to Stephen James Ssekiziyivu (R.I.P) and Diana Zawedde.

Former United Kingdom prime minister Sir Winston Leonard Spencer Churchill is remarkably quoted; “Success is not final; failure is not fatal: It is the courage to continue that counts”.

Sir Churchill, a great British statesman, soldier and legendary writer made this very quote, among others to inspire as many personalities as possible in the daily jurisdiction of their various tasks at hand.

Since his demise in 1965, Sir Churchill’s messages, teachings and quotations remain key in many people’s lives, including Uganda’s budding footballer Edgar William Katumba.

Edgar William Katumba enjoys a light moment

Edgar William Katumba smiles

Katumba, an offensive midfielder yearns to ascend the ladders of progress and benefit immensely from his rich talent.

“I want to succeed in life as a professional football player. This is the reason I respect football as a sport, my coaches, fellow players and everybody associated with the game” Katumba reveals.

The last born child in the family of five, Katumba was born on 24th May 2004 in Mengo, Kampala to Stephen James Ssekiziyivu (R.I.P) and Diana Zawedde.

Edgar William Katumba Juggles the ball

Education Journey:

Katumba commenced his elementary education at Buloba Church of Uganda Primary school for P1 to P6 classes. He completed his primary section at Bridges primary school.

He then progressed to secondary school at Muntal Royal College, Bombo (S1-S2), Mityana Modern (S3-S4), Seroma Christian High school (S5) and now at Blessed Hope High School – Bulamu pursuing a subjection combination of DEA/ICT (Divinity-Entrepneurship-Fine Art with Information Computing Technology).

Katumba holds his soccer boots while at St Mary’s Kitende

Over the previous months, he held trials at Uganda’s giant school St Mary’s Boarding Secondary School, Kitende and Proline Football Club.

In 2019, he was also selected to be part of the players who underwent trials with Italian coaches during the Sampdoria camp in Uganda at the MTN Omondi stadium in Lugogo, Kampala city.

Edgar William Katumba with Sampdoria coaches

Katumba in body stretching drills with Gomba Ssaza football team

Katumba is tagged by the football family as the “African Pogba” given is stunning size and similarity in style of play for the French World Cup winning midfielder Paul Labile Pogba who also plays at Italian Serie A club, Juventus.

In fact, Pogba is among Katumba’s role models in the beautiful game.

The others are; Karim Benzema (Real Madrid and France), Bobosi Byaruhanga and Central African Republic forward Ceaser Lobi Manzoki.

Katumba with one of his role models; Ceaser Lobi Manzoki

Bobosi Byaruhanga Credit: John Batanudde

Paul Labile Pogba on duty at Juventus Football Club

Although Katumba is gifted with either feet, right is his stronger foot is right.

He is also well acquitted with most skills in football as close ball control, dribbling, shooting, ball protection and passing over all ranges.

Katumba’s favorite dish is deep fried chicken and cassava downed by a minute maid drink.

During his free time, he loves to swim, listen to music, take on deejay roles and relax with friends.

Katumba’s social personality as he chats with youngsters freely

In fact, all his hobbies are intended to accord him a peace of mind which famous philosopher John Wooden singled out aloud.

“Success is peace of mind, which is a direct result of self-satisfaction in knowing you made the effort to become the best of which you are capable.” John Wooden remarked.

Katumba with coach Wonder (one of the coaches at Buloba Giants) at the MTN Omondi stadium, Lugogo

Edgar William Katumba during workouts in the Gym for stamina, endurance and power

