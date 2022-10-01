Onduparaka Football Club put up a solid performance to earn a point off URA FC in their first game of the season.

The Caterpillars showed resilience to play out a goalless draw with the Tax Collectors in the game played at Nakisunga Ssaza Ground on Saturday.

In what was the first game for URA FC at their new home, wastefulness and lack of conviction in the final third came haunting at the full-time whistle.

Onduparaka FC played their bodies and souls out to deny URA FC even when they went through on goal.

Sam Timbe handed debuts to Eric Ssenjobe, James Begisa and Derrick Nsibambi.

On the other hand, coach Hussein Keri took charge of his first competitive game with the Arua based side a game where Mathias Muwanga wore the captain’s armband, succeeding Muhammad Shaban who has since moved to KCCA FC.

The only debutant that started was Boniface Musema who partnered Rashid Yakini in midfield.

The first chance of the game fell to the visitors in the 7th minute but goalkeeper Nafian Alionzi was well stationed to save.

On the other hand, Joachim Ojera was unlucky not to score when his effort bounced off the upright after combining well with Saidi Kyeyune.

In the 38th minute, Nsibambi thought he had given URA FC the lead off Viane Ssekajugo’s cross but his strike was ruled out for offside.

Coach Timbe tried to bring on fresh legs in the second stanza with Salim Abdallah and Living Kabon replacing Ssekajugo and Kyeyune respectively.

However, that did not help in breaking Onduparaka’s resolve and at the end, the points were shared.