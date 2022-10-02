Sunday October 02, 2022

Mutesa II stadium, Wankulukuku 2pm

Wasswa Bbosa can’t wait to face bosses SC Villa when he takes charge of his first official game at new look Gaddafi FC.

The Mutesa II stadium, Wankulukuku is one Bbosa and his players will be relishing as they have played at the stadium more often while at Express in the past two seasons.

Speaking to the media, Bbosa says his target at whichever team is compete for trophies and finish in the top four.

“As an individual, I want to compete and it’s the target for the team to be among the top four,” he said before talking about the Villa game.

“We are facing a good team with a lot of history and I believe it will be a game decided on finer margins.”

Former SC Villa players Ibrahim Kiyemba, Simon Sserunkuma and Amir Kakomo among others will face their former pay masters.

Meanwhile, the hosts under Nelly Magera and Ibrahim Kiirya will rely on new signings Ivan Bogere and Ivan Sserubiri as well as exciting Travis Mutyaba to unlock the visitors defence.

Last season’s corresponding fixture was won by Villa 1-0 of Benson Muhindo goal.