Uganda U20 midfielder Isma Mugulusi has joined Greek club Makedonikos as confirmed by his agent Eugene Ssepuya.

See more We pleased to announce that Isma Mugulusi has joined Makedonikos FC. Thanks to everyone involved in his development, the parents who trusted us with him at a minor age, the doctors @paokfc who helped us effect that historical recovery. @fufa,Busoga United, all his coaches at all pic.twitter.com/MiqKBHMBeh — Eugene Sseppuya. SEPUYA INC AGENCY (@Sepuyaincagency) October 2, 2022

Makedonikos FC is a team based in the Greek town of Naepoli and currently plays in the second division.

The creative player put pen to paper on a two year deal.

Despite signing for SC Villa from Busoga United at the start of last season, Mugulusi did not play a single game for the Jogoos.

Isma Mugulusi during his Uganda Cranes debut against South Africa in June 2021

A nagging knee injury he sustained while playing for Busoga United FC had him undergo operation in Greece last year.

It took the joint efforts of Sepuya Inc Agency, Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA), Sports Club Villa and PAOK Football Club to have the operation done.

Dr Loannis Rallis with Isma Mugulusi moments after the operation

The whole of last season, Mugulusi did not play any game and only returned to football with the Uganda Cranes team that qualified for CHAN 2022 after eliminating Tanzania.