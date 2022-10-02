Uganda U20 midfielder Isma Mugulusi has joined Greek club Makedonikos as confirmed by his agent Eugene Ssepuya.
Makedonikos FC is a team based in the Greek town of Naepoli and currently plays in the second division.
The creative player put pen to paper on a two year deal.
Despite signing for SC Villa from Busoga United at the start of last season, Mugulusi did not play a single game for the Jogoos.
A nagging knee injury he sustained while playing for Busoga United FC had him undergo operation in Greece last year.
It took the joint efforts of Sepuya Inc Agency, Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA), Sports Club Villa and PAOK Football Club to have the operation done.
The whole of last season, Mugulusi did not play any game and only returned to football with the Uganda Cranes team that qualified for CHAN 2022 after eliminating Tanzania.