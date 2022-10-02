Kampala Queens maintained their brilliant start to the 2022/23 FUFA Women Super League season in one piece after yet another win.

In their third game of the season, it was new signing Hasifah Nassuna that provided the decisive moment.

The lethal forward who recently joined from UCU Lady Cardinals couldn’t get her debut last week when Kampala Queens won 2-1at She Corporate but when she did today, her arrival was announced with a goal.

In the 17th minute, Nassuna curled home straight from a free kick just outside the area and this strike eventually helped Kampala Queens to victory.

Makerere University ended the game with a player less after captain Josephine Ndagire was shown marching orders for a reckless tackle on Shamirah Nalugya.

The win, third this season in as many games sends them back to the top of the summit, two points ahead of Uganda Martyrs who drew one all on Saturday against She Corporate FC.

The home side on the other suffered their first loss of the season, having collected four points from the opening two games.

In the other games played on matchday three, Kawempe Muslim lost 2-0 away to Lady Doves, UCU Lady Cardinals eased past Asubo Gafford Ladies while Olila High School had to come from a goal down to win 2-1 against Rines SS.