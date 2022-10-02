Results

SC Villa 2-0 Gaddafi

SC Villa made a winning start to the 2022/23 season by claiming a 2-0 win over visitors Gaddafi at Mutesa II stadium, Wankulukuku.

Gift Fred strike and an own goal from Andrew Waiswa is all the Jogoos needed on the afternoon.

Fred handed Villa the lead in the 17th minute when he headed Fred Agandu’s ball from the corner into the net.

The hosts were the better side in the first half with Frank Kalule, Kafumbe and Davis Sekajja on top of their game.

But the second stanza belonged to the visitors who piled pressure especially after the introduction of Yunus Sibira, Brian Kalumba and Frank Mulimi.

They came close to scoring but were denied by the goal posts – first, with Mahad Kakooza hitting the up right with Martin Elungati beaten and later Johnson Odong hit the cross bar from a free kick.

Alex Kitaata also forced a good save from the Villa goalie while at the other end, Hassan Musana also hit the cross bar from a free kick.

The introduction of Umar Lutalo and Charles Bbale saw the Jogoos regain some authority in attack and the latter won a free kick from which the second goal came at the death.

Ivan Sserubiri who played at centre back swung in the ball which Joel Mutakubwa parried into his own defender’s path and it found the back of the net to make the points safe.

The match was watched by a sizeable crowd and in attendance was SC Villa president Ahmed Omar Mandela.