Uganda U17 Football National Team had a brilliant start to the Qualifiers of 2023 Africa Cup of Nations after defeating Burundi in the opening game on Monday.

In the game played at Abebe Bikila stadium, Addis Ababa, Uganda Cubs secured a 4-0 win.

Alex Yiga came through with a brace while Arafat Nkoola and Richard Okello got a goal apiece.

As early as the 12th minute, Yiga gave Uganda a deserved lead and by halftime, he had two goals to his name with the other coming a minute to the break.

Before Yiga’s second, Nkoola had scored in the 38th minute as Uganda continued to dominate.

The icing on the cake came from Okello in the 56th minute.

The team will return to action on 6th October against South Sudan and victory will send them to the semifinals.

It should be noted that there are two groups,each composed of three teams after the disqualification of Sudan and Djibouti.