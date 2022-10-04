Results

Soltilo Bright Stars 0-0 Maroons

Maroons moved top of the table following a goalless draw with hosts Soltilo Bright Stars at Kavumba Recreation Ground.

In a game of few clear cut chances, the hosts got the better but were denied by former player Simon Tamale and lethargic boots.

Second half substitute Frank Kato, making his debut for the hosts produced some magic when he burst into the area but his attempted effort with the outside of his boot went just wide.

Alexander Mandela also headed straight at Tamale from corner in another chance for Asaph Mwebaze’s lads.

The visitors’ best opportunity fell to substitute Noel Nasasira but he failed to get a connection of Fred Amaku’s flick.

Maroons are now on four points after two games ahead of their game next week against Wakiso Giants while Bright Stars have two points from as many games in fifth position.

Their next game is away to newcomers Blacks Power in Lira on Tuesday October 11.