The International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Foundation in association with Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (German Development Cooperation/GIZ on behalf of Bundesministerium für wirtschaftliche Zusammenarbeit und Entwicklung/BMZ) held a capacity-building workshop on using Table Tennis for Development (TT4D), hosted in Kampala, Uganda.

This was coordinated by the Integrated Community Development Initiative (ICODI).

This workshop was the final one in a series of three international workshops, centres on the use of Sport for Development (S4D), focusing on using table tennis for specific development outcomes.

Participants came from various roles and projects, with a total of 22 people (17 male and 5 female); 7 of them being refugees.

This workshop was focused on using table tennis for mental health, education, and gender equality.

We started the workshop with an introduction to UN SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals) and S4D and a practical session from Sport for Development. Like the previous two workshops in Tehran and Pristina, the session was set in interactive and fun mode through group exercises and discussions. Three projects from the Dream Building Fund programme, the Rising Stars, Slum Ping Pong, and Hoima Network of Child Rights Clubs (HONECRIC), presented their initiatives in the workshop in hybrid mode. From this session, participants learned about gender empowerment and equality, ping pong for education, and how they overcame the challenges during the project implementation. feel so powerful. I feel so comfortable in my body being a woman after the workshop. Daphne Musiimemta, project participant and coach, Slum Ping Pong.

The inspirational stories shared by the project leaders helped the participants to dive into the next session to design a social project that benefits the community.

I was able to digest the SDGs well, and how to set realistic and achievable competencies in a session. This training improved our programs and will interest more our players and the community in our work. Lloyd Birungi Crain, Project leader and coach, HONECRIC

After the workshop, most participants understand how to utilize the sport of Table Tennis (T.T) for development, and 94% of them feel confident in using table tennis to solve the problems in their community. We thank all the project leaders and coordinators involved in this series of S4D workshops.