Busoga United Football Club picked their first win of the 2022/23 Uganda Premier League against new comers Blacks Power FC.

In the game played on Wednesday at Kakindu Stadium in Jinja City, Busoga United registered a 2-0 win.

Both teams came into the game on the back of an identical 5-0 loss in their opening games. Busoga United lost to Maroons FC while Blacks Power were obliterated at home by BUL FC.

Ibrahim Kayiwa and Franco Balaba scored in either half to guide Busoga United FC to victory.

Ibrahim Kayiwa celebrates after scoring (Courtesy Photo)

This was also the first win for new coach Paul Kiwanuka who replaced Abbey Bogere Kikomeko prior to the start of the season.

Kayiwa opened the scores as early as the four minute before Balaba doubled the advantage in the 51st minute, converting from the spot.

Blacks Power FC will return to action on Tuesday next week at home to Soltilo Bright Stars FC while Busoga United will be away to UPDF FC the following day.