Denis Onyango has been voted as the best goalkeeper in the TotalEnergies Caf Champions League Team of the decade [2010-2020] by fans.

In a poll that ran on the Caf social media platforms, Onyango who won the competition with Mamelodi Sundowns in 2016 garnered the most votes amongst the goalkeepers.

The 2016 African player of the year based on the continent is just one of the two East African players on the team alongside Tanzanian captain Mbwana Ally Samatta.

Done and decided!



The #TotalEnergiesCAFCL team of the decade is here!



Based on your votings

Samatta who played for DR Congo side TP Mazembe for more than five years also won the competition before he left for stints in Europe where he has played in Belgium, England and Turkey.

North Africans dominate the team with Wael Gomma, Ahmed Fatty, Hossam Ghaly, Hossam Ashour, Ali Maaloul, and Walid Soliman.

Zambian Stopilla Sunzu who also featured for TP Mazembe before his move to France makes the team at the heart of defence while Percy Tau, Caf Champions League winner with Sundowns and Al Ahly as well as Zimbabwean Khama Billiat makes the team.