City Oilers edged close to securing their eighth straight National Basketball League title after edging Nam Blazers 77-74 on Wednesday night.

The Oilers needed four late free throws from Ben Komakech and Tony Drileba to hold off the Blazers who are yet to figure out how to manage and win close games.

With just over 3 minutes to play and the Blazers leading by 4 (67-63), David Deng sent Ben Komakech to the line before turning over on the next possession, and the slide for Namuwongo whose foul flag was already up started.

“We knew it was gonna be tough [because] we have seen that in all the games we played so we expected a tough game.

“In the end, it was about character, it was about confidence, and team effort. I thought Blazers played a very good game today so we had to step up to match that. I felt our guards were productive tonight and that is what we have asked of them,” Mandy Juruni said of the game.

Luak Ruai (16 points) hit a huge 3-pointer with over a minute to play and the rest of the damage was done on the line by Komakech (13 points) and Drileba whose 8 points all came from the stripe.

Ben Komakech and Paul Odong | Credit: John Batanudde

Jimmy Enabu (8 points) set the tone for the night by attacking the basket before sustaining an injury that kept him out of the game the rest of the way. Francis Azolibe (10 points & 10 rebounds) and James Okello (10 points) also scored in double figures for the Oilers.

Deng finished with a game-high 22 points in a losing effort. Amisi Saidi (14 points & 11 rebounds), Paul Odong (14 points), and Chris Omanye (12 points) also scored in double figures for Blazers.

“I thought we played better today but we failed to close out in the fourth quarter. I keep reminding players that when we get to a certain time we need composure.

“The guys believe that the series is still alive because we have just given away game with poor game control and come Friday we will play our normal game, have the lead but manage the game better,” Blazers coach Stephen Nyeko said.

Game 5 of the series will be played tomorrow (Friday).

Game 4 Results