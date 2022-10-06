She Cranes suffered defeat in the opening game of the three-Test Series against England’s Vitality Roses.

In the game played on Wednesday at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, England secured a 60-51 win over Uganda.

Despite having only nine players at his disposal due to Visa issues, Fred Mugerwa was able to put up a resilient performance against England.

By halftime, Uganda led 28-25, including scoring 17 goals in the second quarter.

However, the Vitality Roses returned recharged after the long break to eventually claim victory.

England were the better side after throw off and took an early 5-1 lead before eventually claiming the first quarter 16-11.

The second quarter saw Uganda step up with England seemingly at sixes and sevens.

Margaret Baagala and Irene Eyaru combined well to feed Mary Nuba Cholhok eventually scoring 17 and limiting England to just 9.

An error-strewn third quarter however saw a change of tides with England winning the third and Fourth quarter 17-14 and 18-14 respectively.

The second and third Tests will take place on Saturday and Sunday at the Copper Box Arena in London.