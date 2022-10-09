CAF Champions League

Second Round, First Leg

Vipers SC vs TP Mazembe

St. Mary’s Stadium, Kitende

Sunday, 9th October 2022

Kickoff: 4PM

Uganda’s representatives in CAF Champions League, Vipers SC will seek to take early advantage as they take on TP Mazembe this Sunday at St. Mary’s Stadium, Kitende.

The Venoms will be hoping to secure a comfortable result against the Ravens at home before travelling to DR Congo for the return leg.

Vipers SC Coach Roberto Oliviera is unfazed with the history that the visitors have in this competition, indicating his troops are up for the task.

Our objective is clear, we want to qualify to the next round even though we are playing a difficult team in TP Mazembe,” he said as quoted by Vipers Media.

Coach Roberto Oliviera Credit: John Batanudde

“But, as Vipers we trust our capacity and we have one strong team. I respect TP Mazembe but they will need to respect Vipers too.” The Brazilian gaffer added.

Skipper Milton Karisa says this is the biggest opponent in his Vipers career but he is very optimistic they can go past them.

Vipers SC captain Milton Karisa Credit: John Batanudde

“I believe this is the biggest test for Vipers SC and to me as a player in my career at Vipers SC. We know their history but they are no longer as strong as they were a few year ago. We go into the game with full commitment and ready to win.” He stated.

TP Mazembe travelled with a seemingly depleted squad, missing four key players.

Defender Kabaso Chongo and midfielders Christian Koffi Koume, Phillipe Kinzumbi plus Tandi Mwape were recently suspended by CAF.

After Sunday’s game, the two teams will face off seven days later in Lubumbashi with the winner on aggregate qualifying to the group stage.

To reach this stage, Vipers SC eliminated Olympic De Bangui from Central African Republic 4-0 on aggregate while TP Mazembe got a bye at the previous round.