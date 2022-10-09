Kampala Queens maintained their perfect start to the season with yet another convincing win.

The Queens of Soccer saw off Uganda Martyrs High School in fascinating fashion to stretch the lead at the top.

Action between Kampala Queens and Uganda Martyrs (Credit: John Batanudde)

In the top of the table clash played at IUIU Ground, Kabojja on Saturday, Kampala Queens registered a 4-1 win.

The two teams came into the game unbeaten after three games with Uganda Martyrs in second place on seven points, two behind Kampala Queens.

However, the gap in quality was evident on Saturday with the home side running riot in a game played under the rain.

Resty Nanziri continued with her brilliant start to the season by bagging a brace on the day, against her former team.

Resty Nanziri scored twice against Uganda Martyrs (Credit: John Batanudde)

She opened the scores as early as the 10th minute before doubling the advantage moments later.

At the stroke of halftime, Hasifah Nassuna stretched the lead before captain Zaina Namuleme put the icing on the cake in the second stanza.

Hasifah Nassuna takes on Patience Nabulobi (Credit:John Batanudde)

Uganda Martyrs got their consolation through Latifa Nakasi.

The result means Kampala Queens maintain their grip at the top with 12 points in 4 games while Uganda Martyrs dropped to third place on 7 points.

In the other games played on Saturday, Lady Doves defeated Rines SS 5-0 in Wakiso.

Norah Alupo was ruthless, scoring four goals in the game with the fifth coming from Rashida Nankya.

Norah Alupo receives the matchday ball from the centre referee.

Defending Champions She Corporate had another disappointing outing, falling 3-2 at home to UCU Lady Cardinals.

Swabrah Nkomba and Joan Ainembabazi scored a goal each in a losing effort for the Sharks.

On the other hand, the University side got their goals through Ashiat Nalugwa, Nkomba (own goal) and Sharon Naddunga.

Action continues on Sunday with two games. Makerere University host Kawempe Muslim while wounded Asubo Gafford Ladies and Olila High School face off in Kisaasi.