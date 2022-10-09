Overview: In Uganda, Golf as a sport has been played since the early 1900’s when the colonialists introduced the game in the country. They established various golf courses in Entebbe, Kampala, Kasese, Fort Portal, Mbarara, Jinja, Lugazi, Mbale and elsewhere.

Time immemorial, sports has played a great role in fashioning the nations’ development.

Therefore, sports is culturally used to celebrate a wide range of events.

In the same way, golf has been identified as of the few sports that can bring people of all abilities together to celebrate national events.

As Uganda celebrates the sixty (60) years of Independence, the AFRIYEA Golf Academy – Uganda Africa made it a point to interest the youngsters to come to the golf facility to play the game of golf.

Uganda national flag with two golf irons

Juniors golfers play the game

This was meant to create lifelong friends and speak about the inherent values of the game and how it can be a good platform for sharing the lessons of patriotism.

The pupils of Tooro Parents Education center were some of the teenagers that enjoyed golf as part of their celebration of Uganda’s independence at 60years.

Overtime, the AFRIYEA GOLF ACADEMY has demonstrated a modern-day golf destination in the introduction of golf to people of all ages, abilities and they have further used the game to skill the youths in myriad configurations.

Junior golfers training

Junior golfers stretch on the golf course in Fort Portal

Background of Uganda’s independence:

Uganda was ruled by the British beginning in the late 1800s and it gained independence on October 9th, 1962 when the Union Jack flag was lowered down and the treasured Black-Yellow-Red national flag majestically raised up.

Before independence, Uganda was ruled from London, with British governors appointed by the Queen’s government.

But after 1962, it saw self-government based in Kampala and by run Ugandans.

Junior golfers training on a golf course

This was obtained through effort, and contentions with imperial protesters, often ending in imprisonment and deportation.

The country became an autonomous nation and it simultaneously retrieved self-determination and was accepted by the UN and Organization of African Unity (OAU), a milestone that placed it on the international scene.