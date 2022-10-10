The MTN Marathon is back! After a two-year hiatus due to Covid-19, the most awaited athletics event in the country returns to the calendar.

MTN Uganda together with its partners Huawei, Stanbic Bank, New Vision, Rwenzori, NBS TV, and KCCA – the host city announced the 2022 edition of the MTN Marathon.

The marathon that will take place on Sunday, November 20, and run under the theme “Run for Babies” was launched on Monday, October at the MTN Uganda HQ in Industrial Area.

While launching the Marathon, Sylvia Mulinge, the MTN Uganda Chief Executive Officer announced that the proceeds from this year’s edition shall be used again to upgrade maternal and newborn facilities in health centers across the country.

It is with such great joy that we resume the most anticipated sports activity in the East African region, after a two-year break due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It is bigger and better, in its purpose of doing good in the communities As a continuation to the tremendous impact that the Marathon has achieved over the past years, this year’s marathon proceeds shall similarly be dedicated to further improving the selected maternal and neonatal health facilities, by refurbishing and equipping them to save the lives of mothers and babies. Sylvia Mulinge, CEO – MTN Uganda

The marathon will start at the Kololo Independence Grounds with runners participating in any of 4 categories including; the full marathon (42Km), half marathon (21Km), 10Km race, and 5Km fun run. The wheelchair race (10Km) shall be held on Sunday 13th November 2022.

Meanwhile, this year’s kit features a running belt that offers a secure and convenient way for runners to keep their valuables and water bottle to rehydrate while they run.

Registration for the Marathon

Registration for the marathon is now open at a discounted rate using MTN MoMo.

“Following the separation of Mobile Money from our parent company MTN Uganda, we are elated to be partners for the first time as an independent company. We are giving bigger discounts to all those that will pay using MTN MoMo.

“I urge the members of the public to cease this moment to take part in this initiative. However, beware of fraudsters as they will try to take advantage of this. Please do not share your pin.

“To enjoy these discounts, register *165*77# or use your MTN MoMo App,” Richard Yego, the CEO – MTN MoMo, said.