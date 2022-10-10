Sunday Results

UCU Lady Canons 69-57 JKL Lady Dolphins (Series tied 3-3) W: City Oilers 71-76 Nam Blazers (Series tied 3-3)

The National Basketball League finals will come down to one game after Nam Blazers forced a winner take all Game 7 on Sunday night.

Blazers, playing in the playoff finals for the first time, have shown character to come from 3-1 down and level the series to have a chance at the title on the first time of asking.

As was the case in Game 5, City Oilers led by double figures in the first quarter but Namuwongo who have shown resilience throughout the series fought back in the final 3 minutes of the period to close out trailing by just 2 points (22-20).

City Oilers took charge of the second quarter and extended their lead to 9 points (40-31) through a team effort but went through a drought in the final four minutes of the quarter as the Blazers wiped out the deficit to close out the quarter tied at 41.

David Deng drove to the hole at the start of the third quarter and parked a 10-0 Blazers run and it was City Oilers to play catch up but never did as Namuwongo led 56-54 going into the final quarter.

Nam Blazers players have a chat on the court | Credit: John Batanudde

Amis Saidi who was Oilers’ tormentor-in-chief opened the fourth quarter scoring with a driving layup to set the tone for the close-out quarter. The big man was later ejected from the game alongside Oilers’ Francis Azolibe with whom he had an altercation.

Daniel Monoja who came on for Saidi made sure the Blazers win the game as he scored four crucial points.

Saidi poured in a game-high 27 points to lead the way, Tusker Lite Player of the Game Chris Omanye added 15 points to go with 10 rebounds while Paul Odong who was solid on both ends of the ball chipped in with 14 points.

James Okello take Ariel Okall on the drive | Credit: John Batanudde

James Okello had team-high 17 points and 8 rebounds for City Oilers who will have to be better if they are to defend their championship. Shooting guard Ivan Muhwezi scored 13 points while Tony Drileba who was the target of Blazers’ defensive effort had 11 points.

Game 7 of the series will be played on Friday on the same floor.