Overview: The 2023 World record break strongman championship will be held in March. The top cash prize for individual winners at world record break championship is USD 100,000. The first runners-up pocket USD 50,000 and the second runners up take home USD25,000.

After qualifying for the World record break strongman championships set for March 2023, Uganda’s top powerlifting athlete Roy Mubiru now eyes breaking World record and hefty cash.

The US-based world powerlifting champion and Uganda’s first representative at World strongman competitions has set his eyes unto the $100,000 that will be rewarded to the winner.

I am ultimately out for the big cash prize stake of US dollars One hundred thousand staked for winner, and putting up a World record in my age class. Roy Mubiru, professional Powerlifter

Roy Mubiru during the Super car deadlift

To make the grade, the well-built Mubiru beat his opponents in the 110 body weight and 50 plus age category during the Massechusett state championship held in Peaboy MA.

He staged a competitive edge against them in Viking press, Super car deadlift, Arm truck pulling and Canons wheel walk.

“My best was in car deadlift where I managed to cover 30 meters in less 30 seconds,” Mubiru remarked.

Roy Mubiru during the Viking press event

He added that his other silver lining came in Viking press where he managed to press over 11 times under 60 seconds.

A sizable number of athletes put up their best to qualify for the world record championship that will attract over 1500 competitors.

“I only missed doing stone over bar, after experiencing pain in my left arm, but thank God I excellently executed the rest four,” Mubiru elucidated.

Roy Mubiru on duty

Big cash Bonanza:

The top cash prize for individual winners at world record break championship earn USD 100,000.

The first runners-up pocket USD 50,000 and the second runners up take home USD25,000.

Mubiru plans to rest for a few weeks as he restores, and embark on his preps for world championships in October.

He will also participate in the June Texas, 2023 world championship after the March world record break championships.

Roy Mubiru pulls a car

Being the first ever Ugandan at world strongman competitions, Mubiru has urged government to lend him a hand by supporting him through his preparations.

For starters, Mubiru is arguably the greatest powerlifter from Uganda of all times.

He has won many accolades over time but most remarkably are gold medals at the APA Championship Connecticut USA in 2020, 2018 and 2019 at the WPA World Championships.