Overview: From a promising young footballer, defender Gavin Kizito Mugweri has matured both in physicality and mental strength to become one of the adorable players in the country under the age of 23.

Uganda Cranes defender Gavin Kizito Mugweri ranks amongst rare breeds of footballers whose gradual ascendency and natural growth is well documented albeit enviable per say.

From a promising young footballer, Mugweri has matured both in physicality and mental strength to become one of the adorable players in the country under the age of 23.

The defender who is comfortable as a central defender and right back inked a four-year employment contract with Egyptian entity Al Ittihad Alexandria Club.

The development comes after his tenure at Uganda’s most successful club, SC Villa came to a close.

Mugweri had risen through the ranks as a former Jogoo youngster who was promoted to the senior team.

Gavin Kizito Mugweri gets to the ball ahead of former Vipers’ Ceaser Lobi Manzoki Credit: John Batanudde

He had earlier youthful spells with the St Mary’s Boarding Secondary School – Kitende before SC Villa offered him the first professional contract.

Whilst at Jogoo Young, he also captained the Uganda U-17 and U-20 sides on regional and continental levels.

Most remarkably, he was the U-20 (Hippos) captain as Uganda stunned the continent during the 2021 continental finals in Mauritania, falling 0-2 to Ghana in the finals.

Defender Gavin Kizito Mugweri was best up-coming talent during the 2019 Airtel FUFA Awards

Mugweri’s leadership skills have never been in question owing to the humble authoritative command to teammates during play and exceptional respect to fellow players, coaches, opponents, fans and the media off the field of play.

“Gavin (Mugweri) is a rare personality of a footballer. He has been hard working throughout his career both in training sessions and matches. He is also disciplined to the dot and I fancy his chances of progressing not only at Al Ittihad Alexanderia in Egypt, but also elsewhere with plenty of years by his side. I thank the coaches who have managed him as a young person until lately. We thank Al Ittihad Alexandria for the opportunity with a four year deal (with a clause to leave if any offer from Europe comes by). It will present him with a great platform to develop into a great world-class defender” Sepuya, of Sepuya Inc Agency reveals.

For starters, Sepuya Inc Agency manages several promising sportsmen in Uganda, Zambia, Ghana, Nigeria, South Sudan, Serbia and other countries.

Uganda Cranes head coach Micho talks to defender Gavin Kizito Mugweri during a tip to Ethiopia

At Al Ittihad Alexandria, he joins the rooster of other foreign players as Ghanaian duo of Benjamin Boateng and Moro Salifu, Damion Lowe (Jamaica), Mabululu (Angola) and another West African, Saidou Simpore (Burkina Faso).

He will swiftly put into use the concrete mental basement to quickly acclimatize to the humid weather, Arabic food and language as well as the fast Egyptian style of football in a bid to command a first team place.

Mugweri’s new home in Egypt is based in the famous Red Sea Governorate.

The club has a very rich history since the founding year of 1914, nick-named as El Thagher’s Leaders, managed by Emad El Nahhas.

They host their home matches at the magnificent world class Alexandria and Borg El Arab Stadia.