FUFA Big League

Matchday One Results

Luwero United FC 3-1 Kaaro Karungi FC

Police FC 1-0 Lugazi FC

Kitara FC 4-1 Northern Gateway FC

Ndejje University FC 0-0 Jinja North United FC

Calvary FC 1-2 NEC FC

Mbarara City FC 3-1 Booma FC

Soroti FC 2-1 Adjumani FC

Mbarara City got off to a flying start as the 2022/23 FUFA Big League season got underway on Thursday.

The Ankole Lions earned a convincing 3-1 win over Booma FC in the game played at Kakyeka Stadium.

Striker Henry Kitegenyi scored twice for Mbarara City FC before Sadat Nsubuga added the other.

The consolation goal for Booma FC came from Dennis Omedi.

Mbarara City will return to action on Thursday next week away to Jinja North United FC while Booma FC will host rivals Kitara FC in the Bunyoro derby.

In the other games played Kitara FC outwitted Northern Gateway FC, winning 4-0 thanks to goals from Patrick Kaddu (hat trick) and Edson Agondeze, Police FC edged Lugazi FC 1-0 with the lone goal coming from Emmanuel Mugume while Ndejje University and Jinja North United played out a goalless draw in Bombo.

Elsewhere Luwero United defeated Kaaro Karungi 3-0, NEC FC overcame Calvary FC while Soroti FC edged Adjumani FC.