MCC Tour To Uganda 2022:

Game 5: Chairman’s XI v MCC Entebbe

Match Summary:

Chairman’s XI 151 all out 33.4/40 overs

MCC 152/5 25/40 overs

MCC won by 5 wickets

The MCC ended their tour to Uganda with a comprehensive 5-wicket win over the Chairman’s XI at the Lakeside Oval in Entebbe.

The MCC asked the Chairman’s XI to bat 1st and Emmanuel Hasahya (39) and Ronald Opio (44) got stuck in immediately but once both lost their wickets there was little resistance offered by the rest of the batting lineup.

The Chairman’s XI was bundled out 151 in 33.4 overs.

MCC

In reply, the MCC got off to a flying start thanks largely to the willow of Ollie Haley (58) and even if some wickets fell along the way, MCC was strong enough to see through the game even after losing five wickets.

The win was the fourth for the MCC on their visit to Kampala, they managed to defeat the U-19 boys, and picked up two T20 wins in Kamengo against Ceylon Lions with the draw in the two-game and loss to the UCA XI in their 1st game the only negatives on the trip.

An enjoyable experience for the whole group as they return back home tomorrow afternoon. A fulfilling trip for the MCC who promise to return to Uganda soon.