Overview: The Tusker Malt Seniors Golf Open main event lured 49 golfers above 55 years of age.

Tusker Malt Uganda Golf Open seniors 2022:

Day 1 Leader:

John Muchiri (Entebbe Club) – 74 (+2)

John Muchiri is the day one leader at the 2022 Tusker Malt Seniors Golf Open.

Muchiri, a member of Entebbe Club shot 2-over par 74 during the opening round played on Friday, October 14 at the par-72 Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa course.

The Kenyan national had opened with 40 gross on the front nine with one birdie on the par-5 hole 8.

He further bettered his scores with 34 gross on the back nine with 34 gross with 2 birdies on par-5 hole 13 and par-5 hole 17.

Muchiri is four shots ahead of the second placed duo of Alex Coutinho and John Katto (scored 6-over 78 apiece).

Former state minister of Karamoja affairs as well as works and transport John Byabagambi and Sam Zaramba chase the leader for 12 shots.

Charles Kagombe powerfully drives off the tee during the opening round on day one of the 2022 Tusker Malt Uganda Seniors Open at Kigo. He scored +25 (97 gross)

“The round was fair. There is room for catch up. The weather was perfect with the course in great shape. I expect a much improved day two” Byabagambi remarked.

Joseph Semwaga (83), Godfrey Onyango (84), Tony Kisadha (84) and Juma Mebs (87) complete the top ten.

Ladies:

Edrae Kagombe, the lady captain at Mbarara Golf club with +21 (93 gross) is the outstanding lady golfer after 18 holes.

Jinja club’s Catherine Pavie is the second lady on the leaderboard with 98 gross (+26).

Day two and the closing round will happen on Saturday, 15th October 2022.

Top 10 Leaderboard: