Overview: According to Hussein Bagalana, the head coach for 11 year old golfer Ariana Bholim, she is destined to be a world champion. She is very hardworking and pays keen attention to details.

2022 Diani Junior Open:

Overall winner:

Ariana Bholim (Uganda Golf Club) – 89, 106 [195]

The strong foundation and future of any sport lies with the youth breed.

It is these youths that provide the raw talents and a strong basis for the much needed continuity of the respective disciplines in the box.

The recent 2022 Diani Junior Open played by Junior golfers between the age bracket of 5 to 18 years is one tournament among the many that the golfing fraternity in Kenya and the East African community looks to expose these innocent souls.

Uganda Golf Club’s Ariana Bholim, 11, emerged as the overall winner for this championship played at the Leisure Lodge Beach and Golf Resort, Mombasa in Kenya.

Bholim posted a total gross score of 195 (89 and 106) over the two-day event to claim her maiden international trophy.

Ariana Bholim expertly chips to the greens

Coming from the 2022 Uganda Junior Open in Lake Victoria Serena, Bholim exhibited great form, setting a gap of more than 10 strokes on the opening round.

Bholim, a year 7 student at 7 Hills International school registered a birdie on the par 3 hole 12 to claim a couple of strokes over the entire field.

This was Bholim’s fourth NCBA Junior Golf Series event directed by US Golf Kids’ Emmanuel Kasio, a member of the Kenya Professional Golfers.

She had also participated in the Junior Tournaments held in Limuru and Karen this very year.

Ariana Bholim holds her trophy alongside pro Emmanuel Kasio

“Ariana (Bholim) is very hardworking and attentive to detail. I believe her love for the sport will take her places. But great thanks should be to her parents (Arshad and Arrwa Bholim). I mean were could we be without their support. I definitely see potential in her, she’s destined to be a World Champion.” Remarks Hussein Bagalana her coach, and a member of Uganda Professional Golfers Association.

The young champion will be looking forward to the fourth coming Junior Golf events in a quest to showcase her talent and qualify for tournaments in Europe and the United States of America (USA).

Arrwa Bholim (Left), the mother of Ariana Bholim

Ariana Bholim with Pro Emmanuel Kasio

The 2022 Diani Junior open was sponsored by NCBA Bank, ICEA Lion, Tradewinds Academy, Diani Sea Resort and Diani Sea Lodge.

The tournament director was Kenyan professional golfer Edwin Mudanyi.

The total number of entries was 45.