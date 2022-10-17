A few days after terminating their contract with SEE TV, KCCA have announced a new shirt sponsor, CHiNT Electric.

The announced was made on Monday and the deal whose financial details were not revealed will last for the next three seasons until 2025.

“KCCA FC is proud to announce CHINT Electric as the principal shirt sponsor for KCCA FC from 2022 – 2025,” the club confirmed in a statement.

See more KCCA FC is proud to announce @ChintUganda as the Official Principal Shirt Sponsor from 2022-2025. #KCCAFCHINT #SwitchToTheBest — KCCA FC (@KCCAFC) October 17, 2022

“CHiNT Uganda is an exclusive franchise holder of CHINT International that has been growing soundly and showing a good image to the public since the 1980s.”

They instantly replace SEE TV on the front of the Kasasiro new shirts that were also unveiled on the day.

CHiNT is a Chinese company dealing in provision of smart energy solutions, covering an integrated whole industry chain of power generation, storage, transmission, substation, distribution, sales, and consumption.

What they said:

Anisha Muhoozi – KCCA CEO

“The road to this destination and milestone had special persons whom I can’t forget to recognise. This journey dates as far back as 2018. The CHiNT Uganda partnership will see us acquire a state of the art lighting facility at the MTN Omondi stadium.”

Sherry Shi Jiane – MD CHINT

“It is with great joy that we are here today the 17th day of October 2022. This is as a result of talks that started in 2018 when the KCCA FC team knocked on our door.”