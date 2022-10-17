Overview: Sadi Onito had the right attitude, great determination to be the best he could. He was respected for his talent, humility, and eagerness to teach and encourage, never a harsh word spoken to or spoken of. He was an inimitable player and gentleman. When Onito played well he won, when he played badly he came second and when he played terribly he came third. He will forever be remembered for making difficult shots seem all so easy and bringing colour to the game. He always wore red or yellow trousers. If you missed seeing the incredible shot, you saw the trousers and you knew the good scores would soon be on the board

Tusker Malt Uganda Golf Amateurs Open 2022

Official practice Round: Tuesday, 18th October

Round 1 : Wednesday, 19 th October

Round 2: Thursday, 20th October

Round 3: Friday, 21st October

Round 4: Saturday, 22nd October

Venue: Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort & Spa, Kigo

Since the prestigious Tusker Malt Uganda Golf Amateurs Open was first played in 1932, no other golfer apart from Sadi Onito (R.I.P) has claimed more titles.

A dozen titles were claimed by Onito between 1976 and 1996.

The Jinja Golf Club member was victorious in 1976, 1977, 1978, 1983, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1988, 1991, 1994, 1995, and 1996.

The legendary Jinja Club golfing sensation was born in Kitgum but grew up in Kibuli, Kampala from where he learnt to play golf, first as a caddie in 1972 who graduated into the finest golfer.

Sadi Onito putts on the greens (Credit: New Vision) Credit: New Vision

He is arguably the most decorated golfer in the history of the Uganda Open having won it an unprecedented 12 times.

“Sadi Onito had the right attitude and great determination to be the best he could. He was respected for his talent, humility, and eagerness to teach and encourage, never a harsh word spoken to or spoken of. He was an inimitable player and gentleman,” Henry Rugamba eulogized him after he succumbed to cancer in 2004.

His son Charles Yokwe claimed the 2003 title after Deo Akope’s hat-trick of titles in 2000, 2001, and 2002.

Wheras H. Davidson won the inaugural tourney way back in 1932. He also managed to defend the crown in 1933 as well as the 1937 edition.

Mbale Golf Club’s Mike Johnson won three successive titles in 1960, 1961, and 1962.

The other golfers with three titles to their name are; Juma Jaffer of Uganda Golf Club (1981, 1982, and 1992), Uganda Golf Club’s Steven Birungi (1997, 1998, and 1999), and recently Toro Golf Club’s Ronald Otile (2015, 2016 and 2018).

Ben Okello of Masaka Golf Club was the first Ugandan to win the Uganda Open in 1972.

“When Onito played well he won, when he played badly he came second, and when he played terribly he came third. What a talent, what a guy,” former Uganda Golf Union president Jim Muhwezi, noted.

“Sadi Onito’s feat can never be matched by any amateur golfer at the moment. Those days there was no room for golfers to turn professional what Onito achieved in his 12 years as an amateur is incomparable,” Edwin Tumusiime told Kawowo Sports during an earlier interview in 2015.

“Onito will forever be remembered for making difficult shots seem all so easy and bringing colour to the game. He always wore red or yellow trousers. If you missed seeing the incredible shot, you saw the trousers and you knew the good scores would soon be on the board,” former golfer Payne Stewart (USA) remarked.

The 2022 Tusker Malt Amateur Golf Open championship swings off on Wednesday, 19th October and will wind down on Saturday, 22nd October at the par-72 Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa course in Kigo.

Two of Onito’s children; the twins Emmanuel Opio Onito and Grace Ocici Onito are now professional golfers as they await to feature in their cluster come 26th to 29th October 2022.

Professional golfer Emmanuel Opio Onito follows the flight of his ball. He is one of the sons to the golf legend Sadi Onito Credit: © Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE

Joseph Cwinya-ai is the reigning champion of the Tusker Malt Uganda Golf Amateurs Open following his victory in 2021 at Entebbe club.

Cast of winners since 1932

Amateur Category: