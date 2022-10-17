The 2022 Nile Special Rugby Sevens Series has been competitive at both ends of the table. At the top, Jinja Hippos overcame Heathens to win their first national title. At the bottom, Walukuba Barbarians lost the battle for survival against two other core teams.

By all metrics, Walukuba played the 2022 Nile Special Rugby Sevens Series like a core side. Their best outing was in Tooro where they finished fourth after reaching the Cup Semifinal from a pool that had Jinja Hippos, Pirates and Mongers. And for an individual touch, halfback Bob Kawanda won the Most Valuable Player’s award in Bugembe during the Kyabazinga Sevens.

They also got good results against some of the leading teams. Kobs and Pirates, during Wakiso and Tooro Sevens respectively, felt their wrath, and Heathens nearly suffered the same fate during the Rujumba Sevens.

But in a relegation scrap that involved experienced clubs Warriors and Mongers, Walukuba were unfortunately the weakest team.

Mongers had avoided that circus by qualifying for the Main Cup on day one. They won two games on Day One to progress with Pirates out of Pool D.

The fight to stay on the series thus went to the Challenge Cup where Warriors overcame a stubborn Boks in the second quarterfinal but Walukuba were dealt the killer blow by Rams in the one that followed.

Although there has been loud suggestion among the rugby folk to expand the series to twelve teams, Uganda Rugby Union has remained tight-lipped on any changes that may come in the near future.

As it stands, Walukuba’s place will be taken by Rhinos who won the national qualifier at Wankulukuku last week.