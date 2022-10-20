FUFA Big League

Matchday Two

Booma FC 2-2 Kitara FC

NEC FC 2-0 Police FC

Karo Karungi FC 2-1 Soroti City FC

Northern Gateway FC 1-1 Luweero United FC

Jinja North United FC 0-0 Mbarara City FC

Lugazi FC 3-1 Ndejje University FC

Kataka FC 3-1 Calvary FC

The highly anticipated Bunyoro derby between Booma FC and Kitara FC lived to the billing as the two sides put up thrilling performance.

In the game watched by a large crowd at Masindi Municipal Stadium on Thursday, Booma FC had to come from down twice to salvage a point.

Patrick Kaddu fired the visitors into an early lead, converting from the spot after four minutes when Paddy Muhumza was fouled in the area.

A minute to the half hour mark, Booma FC were also awarded a penalty when defender Ramathan Dudu fouled in the box.

Captain Dennis Omedi took the responsibility to convert and level matters.

Kitara restored parity two minutes after recess. Kaddu was well stationed to head home from Jasper Aheebwa’s delivery.

Booma FC kept pushing and indeed found the equalizer through former Proline FC midfielder Arnold Sserujogi.

It should be noted that Booma FC had lost their opening game 3-1 to Mbarara City while Kitara FC had won 4-0 at home Northern Gateway FC.