Results

KCCA 1-0 Vipers

Arus Hill 3-1 Maroons

Rogers Mato scored the only goal of the game as KCCA beat Vipers 1-0 at the MTN Omondi stadium, Lugogo.

In a game of few chances and watched by a capacity crowd, KCCA made their intentions known early enough and won a free kick inside the first minute which Congolese Tshisungu Kankonde put wide.

But the early pressure paid off when Mato headed home Man of the Match Allan Okello cross as Vipers defenders slept on duty.

Roberto Oliviera who started with a defensive strategy was then forced to introduce former KCCA midfielder Bright Anukani for Marvin Youngman and that changed the flow of the game with the Venoms somehow dominating the midfield.

Oliviera who made a strange decision to start with a five-man backline however was frustrated as the side still failed to create any meaningful chances.

In the second half, they looked slightly the better side as they threw everything at KCCA but the frontline of Yunus Sentamu, debutant Mbaka Kipoyi, and Milton Karisa failed to pounce on the few opportunities when the ball was delivered in the box.

Not even the introduction of Lumala Abdu and Frank Tumwesigye Zaga changed anything as the Kasasiro held on for their second win of the season and bounce back from defeat at Arua Hill.

Allan Okello | Credit: John Batanudde Brian Majwega and Milton Karisa | Credit: John Batanudde Moses Waiswa | Credit: John Batanudde Denis Iguma | Credit: John Batanudde Allan Okello and Hillary Mukundane | Credit: John Batanudde Murushid Jjuuko, Allan Okelllo and Livingstone Mulondo | Credit: John Batanudde Tshisungu Kakonde | Credit: John Batanudde Murushid Juuko, Allan Okello and Livingstone Mulondo | Credit: John Batanudde Moses Waiswa and Abdu Lumala | Credit: John Batanudde Allan Okello and Hillary Mukundane | Credit: John Batanudde Rogers Mato and Marvin Youngman | Credit: John Batanudde Alfred Mudekereza | Credit: John Batanudde Ashraf Mandela and Rogers Mato | Ashraf Madela and Rogers Mato | Credit: John Batanudde Kipoyi Mbaka and Mustafa Mujuzi | Credit: John Batanudde Mbaka Kipoyi | Credit: John Batanudde

KCCA move to 4th position with six points on the 15-team table while Vipers drop to second from bottom with a single point out of a possible six.

Both teams play Maroons next with KCCA visiting the side first on October 28 and then Vipers hosting them on November 4 at Kitende.