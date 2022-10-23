Overview: Steven George Okeng, president of the America Football Federation of Uganda believes the series will not only publicize the sport in Uganda but to the rest of the African continent.

: November 25 – 27 2022 Venue: Kampala, Uganda

Kampala city, Uganda will be the place to be in November 2022 as the American Football Africa Zone series exhibition take center stage with four countries.

Hosts Uganda will be joined by Kenya as well as two newcomers, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Zimbabwe.

Action between Uganda and Kenya during the 2022 East Africa Super Bowl American Football Championship in Nairobi city

The Africa Zone Series began in 2018 with a cross-border trip for the Ugandan squad back in 2018 to play Kenya in Nairobi.

Since then, the two teams, who operate as de facto national teams, have met twice more in an attempt to grow the sport in each of their respective countries.

As an organization we shall always look out for activities that amplify our development and also create opportunities for the talented football players in Uganda. We believe that this series will let the world know that Uganda, and Africa as a whole, has the talent that needs to be out there in the professional leagues in Europe, Asia and America. It gives us much pride to be hosting this year’s Africa Zone Series and our players are ready to give a show for football lovers across the country since the event shall be broadcast live on TV. This is a great milestone and we only pray for the best when the day comes. Steven George Okeng, president of the America Football Federation of Uganda

American Football Federation of Uganda (AFFU) president Steven Okeng receives the NCS certificate from assistant general secretary David Ssemakula Katende

On the first day of the series, all the four countries’ athletes will engage in a pro-style combine in collaboration with All 22, an American global scouting network.

During the subsequent day (media day), the purpose is increase upon the visibility of this sport with a team march from the city center to the stadium where the games will take place.

The third and final day will consist of two games beginning at 3pm local time.

The first of the two will see DRC play Zimbabwe in a flag-football format as the two nations are new to the sport.

This will be followed by the epic clash between Uganda and Kenya.

The very latest duel between Uganda and Kenya ended with an 18-all score in Nairobi city.

There will also be several outreach activities will also be set up so that visitors and their families can interact with the sport.