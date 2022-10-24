Overview: The PRO-AM is a competition that involves both the professionals and amateurs taking part in 18 holes’ action for the entire day.

Tusker Malt Uganda Golf Professionals Open 2022:



PRO-AM: Tuesday, 25th October

Tuesday, 25th October Day 1 : Wednesday, 26th October

: Wednesday, 26th October Day 2: Thursday, 27th October

Thursday, 27th October Day 3: Friday, 28th October

Friday, 28th October Day 4: Thursday, 29th October



*At Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort & Spa Course, Kigo



The last part of the exciting Tusker Malt Uganda Golf Professionals open 2022 will swing off on Tuesday, 25th October with the PRO-AM event at the par-72 Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa course in Kigo, Wakiso District.



The PRO-AM is a competition that involves both the professionals and amateurs taking part in 18 holes’ action for the entire day.

There will be teams (among the different sponsors); each having a professional golfer on board.

The championship is a precursor for the grueling 72 holes’ professionals event who shall be vying for the Shs. 100,000,000 kitty.



Last year, Vincent “Araali” Byamukama won the PRO-AM event at the par-71 Entebbe club.



There was also an opportunity for the top 10 amateurs (net score) to participate in the Magical Kenya Open.



The successful top 10 amateur players were; Robert Ejiku (71), Joseph Kimani (71), John Muchiri (70), Wendy Angudeyo (70), Joseph Adrapi (70), Patrick Kagoro (69), Walter Tukahirwa (68), Alexander Matsiko (67), Jenina Nasimolo (66) and Collin Subika (65).



Absa bank is the key partner of the PRO-AM event that will usher the professionals to their main open.



Jastas Madoya from Kenya is the reigning champion.

Uganda Breweries Limited is the main sponsor of the Uganda Golf Open series under the Tusker Malt Lager.



Winners since 2006:

