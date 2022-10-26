Overview: Makerere University Business School (MUBS) is one of the teams that will represent Uganda at these championships which are organized by the Kenya Woodball Federation.

The 6th Kenya International Woodball Open and the 2022 Africa Woodball Championship will be hosted by Masinde Muliro University in Kakamega between the 11th to 13th of November 2022.

Makerere University Business School (MUBS) is one of the teams that will represent Uganda at these championships which are organized by the Kenya Woodball Federation.

MUBS is keen to stage an impressive display and performance at the tournament in the singles, stroke, doubles, and mixed doubles.

We are training well for the 6th Kenya International woodball championship and therefore expected to give a gallant performance. We thank the players, management led by Professor Ali Balunywa and everyone who has done. Juma Adam Kato, assistant MUBS Team manager

MUBS Ladies team has the likes of Florence Mukoya, Victoria Ngabire, Shakira Nabirye, Rhoda Nandugga Nakigozi, Immaculate Mirembe, Anita Nyesiga, Sharon Ninsiima, Mary Namara and Agnes Nalukwata.

The men team has Ronald Mulindwa, Davis Wabusa, Edwin Akanyijuka, Philbert Niwagaba, Mark Aryatwijuka, Anthony Tushabe, Akim Bakashaba, Albert Micheal Aikin, Samuel Charles Ongom, Enock Mulwana, Amos Kakuru Niwamanya Edmund Katusiime and Edwin Akanyijuka.

The team officials are Julius Agaba Kabisha (head coach), Juma Adam Kato (assistant team manager), Hillary Kimbugwe (team manager), and Solomon Ndaula (medical personnel).

Uganda Woodball Federation president Paul Mark Kayongo (extreme left) presents a trophy to MUBS team

Since February 2022, MUBS Woodball Team has engaged in the beach circuits, Kyambogo Open, Women’s Day Open, Ndejje University Open, President’s cup, Ndejje Corporate, recently concluded 13th Uganda Open in Mbale city, and the national league.

The Nakawa-based institution is expected to depart the country three days prior to the event.

Last year, MUBS won the Africa wood ball championship held in Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology, Nairobi city in Kenya.

Uganda won the overall title both in the men’s and women’s categories after amassing a whopping total of 14 medals which included 7 gold, 3 silver, and 4 bronze.

Hosts Kenya had a total of 15 medals (4 gold, 7 silver, and 4 bronze).

MUBS woodball team show off a trophy

According to Samuel Litaba, the secretary general of the Kenya Woodball Federation, the 6th Kenya International woodball championship will have varying categories as singles, team stroke, fairway, doubles, mixed doubles, and corporates (stroke).

The championships in Kenya will be used as a precursor to the forthcoming Eastern Africa University championship that will be hosted at Ndejje University (15th to 21st December 2022).