Overview: Law Four of the International Football Association Board (IFAB) Laws of the Game 2020-2023 spells out in bold about the expected players’ equipment fronting safety, the compulsory equipment used, colours and other non-dangerous protective equipment as head gear, sports spectacles, head covers, face-masks, knee and arm protectors.

The attire (gear) and general player’s equipment is very pertinent in any given sport.

From the shirts (jerseys), shorts, socks, boots to other under garments, the sports gear is very important.

Thus far, the sports gear (equipment) is much respected to the dot for the enormous value addition and full respect of rule 4.

Andrew Byekwaso, a Ugandan based in the United Kingdom has a brief rich story about the sports kit.

Andrew Byekwaso is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Sports Uganda Limited, UK

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Sports Uganda Limited – United Kingdom, Byekwaso highlights about how a shirt donated to budding talents can help motivate young talented sportsmen.

I am a shirt and accompanied by a few friends, this is my journey. Brand New kit. Used for a season or until out-grown. Donated to a good cause or recycled. Received by organizations as Sports Uganda Limited (UK) and Rhino Athletics Club. Collected from the source with transport and related costs (fuel costs; low emission zone costs; congestion charges costs, and the like) Cleaned, sorted, counted, stored and bagged. Taken to the shipper with transport and related costs. The shipping mode is through Salabed (Lontex Cargo Limited). The related costs could Air Freight charges, packaging, storage, customs charges, valuation charges, UNBS charges, clearing agent fees and internal transport costs. Then the distribution of the sports gear to the hubs within the districts (Kampala, Mukono, Mbale, Soroti, Gulu and othes. Then the use of the kits by the children (end-users).

Agatha Nyesiga_Executive Director Motion Youth Hub recieves the donated items (Credit: David Isabirye)

